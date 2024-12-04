Who was Brian Thompson? UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in New York City

Dylan Stableford
·Reporter
Updated ·2 min read
This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group via AP)
This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group via AP)

Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday in what police said appeared to be a "brazen targeted attack."

Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and leg near the New York Hilton, which was scheduled to host the company’s annual investor conference. The event was canceled after reports of the shooting emerged.

Thompson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter fled from the scene and a manhunt for the suspect is underway.

According to his bio on the Minnesota-based company’s website, Thompson was named the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, after having previously served as the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's government programs, which include Medicare & Retirement and Community & State.

In 2004 he joined the company, which is under UnitedHealth Group — ranked 8th in Fortune's 2024 list of the world’s 500 largest companies. Initially, he specialized in mergers and acquisitions.

Before that, Thompson was a practicing CPA at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, serving as a manager in the transaction advisory services group of the company’s audit practice, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the University of Iowa. He graduated in 1997.

He was a husband and father of two children.

A police officer stands near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was fatally shot in Manhattan Wednesday (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
A police officer stands near the scene where the CEO of United Healthcare Brian Thompson was fatally shot in Manhattan Wednesday (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Thompson lived in Maple Grove, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis.

His wife, Paulette Thompson, told NBC News that her husband told her he had been receiving threats.

"There had been some threats," she said. "I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."

“He was a good person and I am so sad,” Elena Reveiz, Thompson’s sister, told the New York Times

In a post on X, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Thompson’s killing “horrifying news and a terrible loss for the business and health care community in Minnesota.”

“Minnesota is sending our prayers to Brian’s family and the UnitedHealthcare team,” Walz added.

"This is a horrifying and shocking act of violence," Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote on X. "My thoughts are with Brian Thompson’s family and loved ones and all those working at United Healthcare in Minnesota."

