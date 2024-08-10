Whoa, Nellie! Rickie Fowler and wife Allison welcome second daughter 'to the crew'

Rickie Fowler swings his daughter, Maya, while walking to the No. 9 green with his wife, Allison Stokke Fowler, during the 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Whoa, Nellie!

Rickie Fowler and wife Allison welcomed baby No. 2 in a social media post on Saturday.

“My family!! Right where I’m supposed to be. Welcome to the crew Nellie,” Fowler wrote in an Instagram caption with a photo that included oldest daughter Maya.

Fowler, 35, announced that the couple was expecting after the Masters.

“Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!” Fowler posted on Instagram. The accompanying photo showed him smiling with Allison and Maya in matching Masters white caddie jumpsuits.

Fowler, who entered the week at No. 104 in the FedEx Cup, sat out the 3M Open and this week’s Wyndham Championship to be on baby watch, which means he will also have at least three weeks off during the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Call it an unpaid paternity leave from the Tour.

Fowler is exempt next season thanks to his victory at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic but he will have work to do in the FedEx Cup Fall to try to finish between Nos. 51 and 60 in the point standings to qualify for the signature events. Otherwise, he will have to rely on sponsor’s exemptions into the events with elevated purses, limited fields and several of which don’t have a cut.

But that’s a problem for another day. On this occasion, it’s time to celebrate the Fowler foursome.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Whoa, Nellie! Rickie Fowler and wife Allison welcome second daughter 'to the crew'