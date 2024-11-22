Whole Foods items recalled in connection to Grimmway Farms carrots over E. coli concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an update Thursday in the Grimmway Farms organic carrot recall sparked by potential E. Coli contamination.

The FDA said that two separate recalls had been initiated by companies that either used or repackaged Grimmway Farms carrots. No cases of E. coli poisoning were reported in the associated recalls.

There were no new cases of E. coli poisoning from the originating recall reported in the update, leaving counts at one death, 15 hospitalizations and 39 cases.

The Grimmway Farms carrots under recall are no longer sold in stores but may be in consumer's freezers, according to the FDA.

Here's the latest on the Grimmway Farm carrot recall.

Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites recall

Handout image of a recalled box of Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites sold by Fabalish Inc. The product was recalled due to concerns of potential E. coli contamination related to the Grimmway Farms carrot recall

Fabalish Inc. of New Jersey is recalling Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites that were sold directly from the company and distributed in the following states:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Massachusetts

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

Ohio

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

The recalled 10 ounce orange boxes bear a lot code of 260925 on a side flap.

No illnesses have been reported in that recall as of Wednesday.

Whole Foods carrot recall

Handout image of a recalled Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrot Sticks label. The product, one of two recalled by F&S Fresh Foods, was recalled due to concerns of potential E. coli contamination related to the Grimmway Farms carrot recall.

F&S Fresh Foods of California is recalling Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrot Sticks and Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrots & Celery that may be in consumer's homes.

The products were sold in Whole Foods stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada.

The product was sold in a plastic clamshell with codes of “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 236 to 284, and best if sold by dates from Sept. 1 to Oct. 19.

No illnesses have been reported as of Thursday.

E. coli cases map

Which Grimmway Farms products are affected?

The recalled Grimmway Farms organic carrots are from multiple brands sold in various stores across the country. Although they are likely no longer sold in stores, they could still be found in people’s fridges.

Here's a list of the recalled organic whole carrots, which were sold between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23, and do not have best-if-used-by dates:

Here's a list of recalled cut and peeled organic baby carrots, with bag sizes and best-if-used-by dates:

What is E. coli? What are the symptoms?

Most Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria reside harmlessly in the intestines of people and animals. But some can cause mild to life-threatening gastrointestinal illnesses if consumed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The types of E. coli that may cause diarrhea usually spread through food or water contaminated with feces. For instance, food handlers can spread infection when they do not use proper hand washing hygiene after using the restroom. Animals such as cattle may also spread E. coli to food and food crops.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting, according to the CDC.

The agency recommended seeking immediate medical attention if a person experiences:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Whole Foods products recalled in connection to Grimmway Farms carrots