Was the whole TikTok drama a bait-and-switch to make Trump look good?

Rhian Lubin and John Bowden
·5 min read
Was the whole TikTok drama a bait-and-switch to make Trump look good?

Political commentators have suggested that the drama surrounding TikTok is a “scam” to make President-elect Donald Trump “look good” after he has vowed to save it.

The Chinese-owned social media app went dark in the U.S. on Saturday night and posted a message at about 10.30 p.m. Eastern time saying: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

The Biden administration blasted TikTok’s statement as a “stunt” in a statement on Saturday.

And on Sunday morning, Trump vowed to issue an executive order on Monday, the day of his inauguration, to give the app’s parent company ByteDance more time to find a buyer. Early Sunday afternoon, TikTok announced it was “in the process of restoring service” to the app — and thanked Trump for his support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” it said in a statement. “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Skeptics have highlighted how Trump was the one who initially called for the controversial Chinese-owned social media app to be banned in 2020. But since Trump’s following on TikTok grew — he has now amassed 14.8 million followers — and he hinted it helped to clinch the election, the president-elect has changed his tune.

“I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points,” Trump said in December. “And there are those that say TikTok had something to do with that.”

Trump signed an executive order to impose sanctions on TikTok in August 2020 (REUTERS)
Trump signed an executive order to impose sanctions on TikTok in August 2020 (REUTERS)

“This TikTok scam by Trump is really something,” Ron Filipowski, a defense attorney and editor-in-chief of the left-leaning MeidasTouch news outlet said. “In a few days, we will be hearing from Trump about how he ‘saved Tik Tok’ & ‘brought it back.’ He literally created the problem by calling for a ban. Rs pass a law. It gets banned. It goes dark for a day or 2, then Trump ‘saves’ it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist Aaron Rupar said that Trump now has the big tech companies “working on his behalf.”

“Trump hated TikTok (because China) until it helped him win an election (as even he acknowledges) and now he’s going to save it and take a victory lap,” Rupar said. “So he’ll have X, TikTok, Insta, and Facebook all working on his behalf. That’s a big difference between now and 2017.”

The message U.S. TikTok users were greeted with when the app went dark (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The message U.S. TikTok users were greeted with when the app went dark (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Heath Mayo, founder of the conservative group Principles First, added: “Trump got China to place what amounts to a front-page ad on the phone of every American on TikTok. Selling out US national security to promote himself as some savior. Surprise, surprise.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Ct) said the move by Trump was “terrifying.”

“TikTok tucking itself in with Trump. Twitter under control of the White House. Facebook making major changes to placate MAGA, doing PR campaign to align w Trump,” Murphy wrote in a post on X. “Does everyone not see what’s happening here and how terrifying this is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared dismay at the idea that Trump can effectively void a federal law. “I’m trying, and I hope other people will try, to hold onto the simple notion that a US president cannot simply declare a federal law that was passed last year and literally upheld this week to be a nullity—even if it’s a not-so-hot law,” writer and lawyer Luppe B. Luppen said in a post on BlueSky. “The Congress is the body that can amend or repeal federal laws.”

On August 6, 2020, Trump issued an executive order to impose sanctions on TikTok. “The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

It called for ByteDance to divest its U.S. interests or face sanctions, but Trump’s effort to ban the app was then blocked by a federal judge.

Trump has thrown his support behind the app more recently (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Trump has thrown his support behind the app more recently (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Since then, he has pledged support for the social media giant, even inviting TikTok’s CEO to his inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent has contacted the Trump transition team for comment.

Trump’s incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz defended the president-elect on Sunday.

He said that Trump was working in “real time” with tech companies to reach an agreement for new US ownership of TikTok — something a number of his allies, including Canada’s Kevin O’Leary, have also been at work seeking to make a reality.

Waltz also indicated that it was possible for TikTok to remain under Chinese ownership, albeit with “firewalls” (such as Americans’ data being stored in US-based servers) to guard against perceived national security threats.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union whether that meant "capitulating" to China by accepting a deal wherein the app was not sold, Waltz issued a denial.

“No, no, no,” he told Bash. “Both can be true at the same time. TikTok can continue to exist, and whether that’s in American hands, owned by an American company, or whether the data and algorithms are fully protected from Chinese interference, there’s a number of...formulas this can take.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump Claims Executive Order Will Save TikTok, But Wants 50 Percent U.S. Ownership

    The app announced that it "is in the process of restoring service" following the president-elect's promises not to punish companies that allow Americans to access its content

  • Trump says he will likely grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve from US ban when he takes office

    President-elect said he’d probably give the company an extension from US ban the supreme court recently upheld

  • Is TikTok back? Platform says it's in the process of restoring service

    In a little more than 12 hours after TikTok went dark in the U.S., the platform is "in the process of restoring service," the company announced on X.

  • TikTok back for some users after Trump vows to delay ban

    Hours after a nationwide TikTok ban took effect on Sunday, the app is back up and running after President-elect Donald Trump promises to delay enforcement of the ban.

  • TikTok says it’s restoring service in the US

    The company shared a statement on X Sunday afternoon about 12 hours after going dark.

  • 'Save TikTok': Donald Trump says he'll issue executive order to delay TikTok ban

    The president-elect Sunday pledged an executive order, hours into his second term, returning access for American users, at least temporarily.

  • Trump says he ‘most likely’ will give TikTok 90-day extension

    President-elect Trump told NBC News on Saturday that he is likely to give TikTok a 90-day extension while his incoming administration assesses the situation following the Supreme Court decision to uphold a federal ban. “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate. We have to…

  • TikTok Is ‘Restoring Service’ After Donald Trump Promises to Save the App

    After going dark for less than 24 hours, TikTok has confirmed it is “restoring service” after President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he will enact an executive order to extend the app’s ban deadline during his first day in office. “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok stated. “We …

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • Trump Says Having Federal Minimum Wage Doesn’t Work: What Could Happen To Your Earnings If It’s Eliminated

    In an appearance on "Meet the Press" on NBC News, President-Elect Donald Trump offered his response when pressed about his stance on the federal minimum wage. "It would be nice to have just a minimum...

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Slams ‘Lady McBiden’ for Cruel Snub

    The relationship between Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and the Biden family is so strained that the outgoing president and his wife did not check in on her after she broke her hip last month, enraging Pelosi’s family. The revelation in a Sunday Politico report reflects the ongoing feud between Joe Biden and Pelosi after she worked last summer to push him to drop out of the presidential election. Biden eventually withdrew, but it was not without some pointed anger at the former speaker. “We were f

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Trump Phoned Kid Rock About Strippers and Inauguration Rally

    Kid Rock said President-elect Donald Trump personally phoned him to inquire about whether the Secret Service banned the rock singer from having strippers on stage at a Trump rally set to take place Sunday in Washington D.C. The “Bawitdaba” hitmaker told Fox & Friends Sunday that Trump got second-hand word of a joke he’d made and, not knowing whether it was serious, called to see if the federal law enforcement agency had indeed banned pole dancers from his victory rally at Capital One Arena. “Fri

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Ukraine opens a new front against Russia – flattering Trump

    World leaders have been rushing to get on Donald Trump’s good side since his reelection as US president, arguably none more so than Ukraine.

  • Thousands gather in Washington to protest Trump inauguration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as activists for women's rights, racial justice and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican's second term. Some in the crowd wore the pink hats that marked the much-larger protest against Trump's first inauguration in 2017.

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Melania Trump Wears Dior to Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

    The President-elect did not deliver any remarks before or after the event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.