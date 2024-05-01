Whoopi Goldberg blasts Donald Trump over race comments

Cover Media

The Sister Act star slammed the former President's claims of "anti-white sentiment" on her show The View. Trump had alleged America's current administration, led by Joe Biden, is, "sort of against anybody depending on certain views". He went on to claim the government harbours anti-Catholic sentiment, before declaring the entire country had taken on an "anti-white feeling". "They're against Catholics," Trump, 77, told Time magazine in an interview published this week. "They're against a lot of different people... I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country, and that can't be allowed either."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Struggles to Cite a Source for His Exaggerated Crime Claim

    Fox 2During an interview that touched on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, a Detroit news anchor challenged Donald Trump to support his claim about rapidly falling crime in Venezuela—which fact-checkers have previously noted is false.In his interview with Fox 2 anchor Roop Raj, which will air in its entirety on Thursday, the former president closed with a shot at President Joe Biden regarding immigration, a topic that Trump has signaled he wants to use to help his campaign at the expense of

  • Trump Is Allowed to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation After All

    Giorgio Viera/AFP via GettyAfter weeks of bellyaching and carrying on about how he would “not be allowed” to take a day off from his criminal hush-money trial to attend his 18-year-old son Barron’s high school graduation, Donald Trump will, in fact, be permitted to go, Judge Juan Merchan said Tuesday. Following the first day of proceedings earlier this month, Trump lambasted Merchan, ranting, “[I]t looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son.” Moments later, he expressed

  • OOPS! Kayleigh McEnany Gets Quick Math Lesson After Awkward Trump Blunder

    The former White House press secretary gets a blunt reminder on social media.

  • Ex-Aide Sums Up Who’ll Staff Trump’s Next White House With 2 Brutal Words

    Alyssa Farah Griffin explained why the former president's latest comments to Time magazine are "devastating."

  • Trump’s Team Has a Plan to Ensure He Doesn’t Go to Jail for Violating Gag Order

    Judge Juan Merchan held the former president in contempt for repeatedly violating the order — and threatened to lock him up if he doesn’t cut it out

  • 'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim

    The president's rapid response team mocked the latest fundraising appeal from Trump.

  • Local TV Anchor Catches Donald Trump Off Guard With A Simple Question

    The former president floundered in the face of Roop Raj's response.

  • Sikh rally in Toronto with multi-party support prompts India diplomatic rebuke

    OTTAWA — India has summoned Canada's envoy in New Delhi following a large Sikh rally in Toronto attended by all three major federal party leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at the Khalsa Day rally in Toronto on Sunday. The rally commemorates the Sikh faith, and some participants chanted and carried banners emblazoned with slogans calling for a state separate from India, known as Khalistan. India formally summoned Canada

  • Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland's proposed budget legislation

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains tax rates in a stand-alone bill, which will force the federal Conservatives to take a position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the national schoo

  • Judiciary Republicans zero in on top prosecutor in Trump hush money case

    The House Judiciary Committee is again singling out a top prosecutor in former President Trump’s hush money case, asking the Department of Justice (DOJ) to turn over the bulk of its communications relating to Matthew Colangelo. Colangelo, who delivered the opening statement in Trump’s New York trial last week, was a senior Justice Department official…

  • Speaker kicks Poilievre out of the Commons for calling PM a 'wacko' in tense question period exchange

    Speaker Greg Fergus kicked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre out of question period Tuesday after a particularly nasty exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Poilievre's day-long removal from the House of Commons came after he called Trudeau a "wacko" for supporting B.C.'s policy of decriminalizing some hard drugs in an attempt to reduce the number of overdose-related deaths.Poilievre said it was a "wacko policy" backed by "this wacko prime minister." Fergus asked him to withdraw the "un

  • Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Goes Off the Rails Over Biden Eating Salad

    NewsmaxPresident Joe Biden’s eating habits are no longer just the subject of Fox News host Jesse Watters’ invaluable scrutiny, after Newsmax host Eric Bolling grew increasingly angry Monday with the president eating salad at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend.Bolling, channeling his inner Sean Hannity, concluded his opening monologue by saying that Biden isn’t fit enough for the job he holds.“Here is the President of the United States, the man with the nuclear codes at his f

  • Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’

    The Democratic former president joined Joe Biden and Bill Clinton on the "SmartLess" podcast The post Obama Says Trump’s Behavior as President Didn’t Surprise Him: ‘He’s Not Considered a Serious Guy’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump Given Final Warning: Shut Up or Face Jail

    Seth Winnig/Getty The third week of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York got off to an aggressive start on Tuesday morning, when the former president was swiftly fined $9,000 by the judge for repeatedly making public comments about jurors and witnesses—ignoring the court’s gag order that sought to stymie an ongoing MAGA intimidation campaign.But when the judge’s order was filed minutes later, it became clear the that Trump is also receiving a final warning: stop the threatening rhetoric or

  • Massive drone strike suggests Ukraine is going after Russia's devastating glide bombs

    Russia has increasingly relied on glide-bomb strikes to hammer Ukrainian positions on the front lines and in the rear over the past few months.

  • Trump won't rule out election violence if he loses to Biden in November: 'It depends'

    Former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Time that "it always depends on the fairness of an election."

  • ‘The US is seen as a joke’: American expats on Trump, Biden and the 2024 election

    Gustaf Kilander speaks to Americans who moved abroad about how they perceive their country now — and how the people they know perceive them

  • McConnell’s exit isn’t going to be a quiet one

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) is on the way out. But he’s not going quietly. A GOP free agent of sorts, McConnell helped convince Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to back aid to Ukraine despite opposition from House Republicans. The effort led to another win in a long list of big legislative victories for the…

  • Trump’s trial resumes: 5 takeaways from Tuesday’s proceedings in New York

    The second week of testimony in former President Trump’s New York trial got underway Tuesday — and it was more eventful than expected, encompassing everything from a gag order ruling to new details around Trump’s alleged affairs. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. If he is convicted, he could…

  • Ukraine is defying the US over strikes on Russian oil refineries. Experts say it's a necessary risk.

    Ukraine continues to target Russian oil facilities despite reported US objections, with one military expert calling it a 'risky move' to continue.