Whoopi Goldberg blasts Donald Trump over race comments

The Sister Act star slammed the former President's claims of "anti-white sentiment" on her show The View. Trump had alleged America's current administration, led by Joe Biden, is, "sort of against anybody depending on certain views". He went on to claim the government harbours anti-Catholic sentiment, before declaring the entire country had taken on an "anti-white feeling". "They're against Catholics," Trump, 77, told Time magazine in an interview published this week. "They're against a lot of different people... I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country, and that can't be allowed either."