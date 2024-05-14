Whoopi Goldberg hits out at 'snowflake' Donald Trump

The daytime host has extended her war of words with the former president after he shared a meme suggesting she will move to Canada. On Monday, Donald, 77, reposted a meme on the Truth Social platform that featured a Photoshopped image of Whoopi with the caption: "I'm moving to Canada for sure this time!" He added his own caption to accompany the meme, writing: "Canada doesn't want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!". In response, Whoopi, 68, let loose on her TV show The View, telling audiences say she was feeling "agitated" about Trump's taunts.