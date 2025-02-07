Whoopi Goldberg, Katie Holmes join star-studded front row at Christian Siriano NYFW show

NEW YORK — Whoopi Goldberg took in a slightly different "View" from front row during New York Fashion Week.

The ABC daytime co-host joined a famous cohort of attendees at Christian Siriano's fashion show Thursday, sitting front row alongside Laverne Cox, Tiffany Haddish, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Bedingfield, Katie Holmes, Adam Lambert, Julianne Hough, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Bronwyn Newport and more.

The A-listers kicked off the first official day of NYFW, with Cox, Brooks and Bedingfield snapping selfies together before the show began. Goldberg, seated between Holmes and Bedingfield, rocked a black-and-white striped blazer and bright red boots.

Newport, who Siriano has said is one of the brand's top customers and who buys all of his fashions instead of borrowing (as is the moda operandi with many celebrities and high-profile people), donned a voluminous pale pink ruffled frock, stopping for cameras after making an appearance at the Brandon Maxwell show earlier in the day.

Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox and Tiffany Haddish sit front row at the Christian Siriano NYFW show.

And in a fun moment, as the music intensified just before the show's finale, Hough, Holmes, Goldberg, Bedingfield, Brooks and Cox did a little vogue-ing to the beat.

Julianne Hough, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Bedingfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Christian Siriano, Laverne Cox and Tiffany Haddish attend the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2025 runway show.

As is often Siriano's specialty, roses filled the room from floor to ceiling, with deep red roses taking over the all-red space on the west side of Manhattan.

Winnie Harlow walks the runway wearing Christian Siriano fall/winter 2025 at Chelsea Industrial on Feb. 6, 2025, in New York City.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow opened the show in a black minidress with red draping in the skirt and off the shoulder, followed by Siriano model muse Coco Rocha, who strutted the runway thrice, including closing the show in a striking sheer red ballgown.

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Fashion Week returns: Your guide to the star-studded NYFW 2025

Rocha led a trio of models down the catwalk to close the show – mother to her flock of fashion chicks. Harlow and Rocha held hands as they walked together during the finale, before Siriano came out for his final run around the venue, bowing and blowing kisses to the front row.

The fall/winter collection leaned into high-impact reds with sexy silhouettes; structured black ensembles with unexpected materials (hello, croc effect dress!); and dresses and separates that looked like liquid coming down the runway in iridescent mid-tone blues and purples. Fabulous – and fun! – occasionwear done with Siriano's signature flair for the dramatic.

Siriano said he was inspired by "the idea of futurism and modern technology - namely the movement, lines and craftsmanship shared between fashion and auto design, and the innovation that comes with it."

The pops of race car red and the fluid flounces on the runway were by design. "Growing up around cars, I've always had an appreciation for the true art of their design and complicated yet functional construction - the thoughtful, timeless materials used, and the way the industry has such a masculine association, while the foundational curves, aerodynamic shapes and palette seen in car design are actually very sleek and feminine," Siriano said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siriano thanked "every person who wears our clothes year after year" in the show notes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The View' star Whoopi Goldberg appears at NYFW Christian Siriano show