Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump WH Press Sec With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'

Ben Blanchet
·1 min read

Whoopi Goldberg on Wednesday declared that she was “really pissed” off after Karoline Leavitt dismissed “wokeness” during her first briefing as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary.

Leavitt — while remarking on the Trump administration’s since-rescinded federal funding freeze memo — said the “pause” would mean no more funding for “transgenderism and wokeness across our federal bureaucracy and agencies.”

“Let me explain something to you because without that wokeness, you might not have that job,” said “The View” host of Leavitt.

She continued, “Because women were not invited to that table, women were not invited to many tables in this nation. The reason we fought and busted our behinds to make sure that you didn’t have to worry about this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg argued that “wokeness was put in place for a reason” as she noted that Black people and women once weren’t admitted into colleges.

“Women were not invited to this party. It was a man’s world and we busted our asses to make sure that this was a person’s world,” she said.

“So please, please stop using that phrase and talkin’ about, because you don’t understand what you’re saying. You’re saying, about yourself, that, you know, ‘Hey, that’s a terrible thing to be.’ It’s not a terrible thing to be. That’s why we fought. That’s what we were fighting for.”

Goldberg went on to point to Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre — the first Black person and first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role — as she stressed the fight for “women of all kinds of colors and ilks” to have the “opportunity to bust down that door.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • MAGA Piles on Joy Behar for ‘Sexist’ Hit on Karoline Leavitt

    Joy Behar moved her name a few notches higher on MAGA’s hit list Wednesday when The View host accused Donald Trump of hiring people on their looks—this time when it comes to new White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “She’s probably been put in there because according to Donald Trump, she’s a 10—you know that’s what it is,” Behar said on The View. The MAGA crowd leapt on the moment with posts to social media, slamming Behar for being “jealous” or “idiotic.” Leavitt, 27, is the youngest ev

  • Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump By Revealing Melania's 'Happiest' Moment In 'Quite Some Time'

    The late night host said the first lady looked especially pleased to see one longtime Trump nemesis.

  • Things to know about the Trump administration order on miles per gallon for cars and pickups

    DETROIT (AP) — Hours after being sworn in as the new U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy took aim at the main way the federal government regulates miles per gallon for cars and pickup trucks — also a principal way that it regulates air pollution and addresses climate change. Duffy ordered the federal agency in charge of fuel economy standards to reverse them as soon as possible. The standards have been in place since the 1970s energy crisis and were intended to conserve fuel and save co

  • Mexican President Takes Fight Over ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to Google

    Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr

  • White House Press Secretary’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Claim Is Quickly Dismantled By Critics

    Karoline Leavitt’s debut White House press briefing comments about condoms and the truth also drew intense scrutiny.

  • Snoop Dogg addresses 'all the hate' after Trump inauguration performance backlash

    In an Instagram video, Snoop Dogg spoke out about "all the hate" amid backlash to his performance at an inauguration event.

  • Stephen Miller Stuns Jake Tapper in Trainwreck CNN Interview

    A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Seth Meyers Never Wants Donald Trump To Say These 2 Words ‘Ever Again’

    The “Late Night” comedian doesn’t want anyone else to say it, either.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Heidi Klum's son makes runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week: See the photos

    Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel made his runway debut at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Tuesday. See the moment.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • King Charles Is Considering Giving Kate Middleton Royal Power Worth Billions That Hasn't Been Granted in 115 Years

    King Charles is considering granting Kate Middleton royal influence worth billions that hasn't been given in 115 years.

  • Trump Thanks Himself In Bizarre Post About California Wildfires

    The president posts: “Thank you President Trump!!!”

  • 30 metre-long B.C. fence along stretch of U.S. border sparks international investigation

    An unguarded, black chain-link fence erected in B.C. along the U.S.-Canada border is now the subject of an international investigation and could be in violation of a more than 200-year-old treaty, according to one immigration lawyer.The fence, roughly 30 metres long, was put up at the end of English Bluff Road in Tsawwassen, a community within the Metro Vancouver suburb of Delta, B.C., on Jan. 16. That side of the border adjoins a park in the Washington state community of Point Roberts.The Inter

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.