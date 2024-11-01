Whoopi Goldberg Spots How This Trump Comment Says 'A Lot' About His Character

Whoopi Goldberg slammed Donald Trump on Thursday over his vow to protect women “whether the women like it or not” at a campaign rally in Wisconsin earlier this week.

“The View” host, who introduced the “Hot Topics” segment on the remarks, said “political theater” like Trump’s garbage truck stunt is taking the focus off what’s at stake in the election before turning to a clip of the former president’s comments.

“When you say, ‘Whether you like it or not,’ tells women a lot about who you are and why they’re gonna stay away from you,” Goldberg said.

“See, because with you, clearly, no doesn’t mean no. ‘Whether you like it or not’ means ‘I’m gonna do it whether you want it or not.’ That’s not the message you want to send women right now.”

Her co-host, Joy Behar, went on to share a “technical question” about Trump.

“Can you protect women and assault them at the same time?” Behar said.

Sunny Hostin, who criticized Trump over his “unbelievable” gaslighting, noted that Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation last year. Earlier this year, he was found guilty on 34 felony charges of falsifying business documents to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“And so when you think about that, that’s the guy that’s gonna protect women? That’s the guy that’s gonna protect women’s rights?” Hostin said.

“I mean, does he think that women are so unsophisticated that we don’t know what he’s saying.”

Behar replied that Trump thinks women are “stupid” and he treats them with “no respect.”

“He thinks we don’t understand our own rights and he’s gonna lose on Tuesday,” she said.

Goldberg, after the hosts turned to the issue of abortion, reminded viewers of “what’s at stake” in this year’s election.

“Because it’s not gonna be just us. Every woman needs the ability to go get herself taken care of. You men, we need you to stand up and say, ‘Listen, it’s none of your business, it’s my family and I. You can’t do this to my wife or my partner or my lover,’” Goldberg said.

“Women, we’re stickin’ together on this. If you’re a one-issue voter, you need to include this in your head because this affects you, this affects you and your children directly. Do not fall for the old okey-doke.”

