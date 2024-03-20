Whooping cough case confirmed on Iqaluit to Rankin Inlet flight

The hamlet of Rankin Inlet. Nunavut's chief public health officer has confirmed a a case of whooping cough on Canadian North Flight 4199 from Iqaluit to Rankin Inlet on March 9. (Kate Kyle/CBC - image credit)

Nunavut's health department is cautioning people about a confirmed case of whooping cough on a Canadian North flight.

The flight, number 4199, went from Iqaluit to Rankin Inlet on March 9.

The territory's chief public health officer says anyone who was on the flight, but especially those seated in rows one to four, should monitor for symptoms.

People who were on the flight should also call the health centre immediately if they develop a mild cough, sneezing or a runny nose.

Other whooping cough symptoms include a cough that lasts longer than a week, a cough that sounds like a "whoop," trouble breathing, vomiting after coughing, coughing that is worse at night, a high fever that lasts more than three days.

Whooping cough can be prevented by getting vaccinated.