Whooping cough outbreak: CDC reports 6x more cases than this time last year

The sharp rise in whooping cough cases this year is causing concern among both parents and health professionals. According to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are six times as many cases of whooping cough (pertussis) this year compared to the same time last year, with more than 18,500 confirmed cases nationwide.

Officials recorded 553 cases in the week ending December 7, a significant increase compared to just 105 cases during the same week last year.



While this outbreak may feel overwhelming, understanding the symptoms and preventive measures can help protect your family.

Why are we seeing a surge in whooping cough?

Experts believe a combination of post-pandemic exposures, waning immunity, and decreased vaccination rates may have contributed to the spread of pertussis.

Dr. Thomas Russo, professor of infectious disease at the University of Buffalo, told Verywell Health, “We’re seeing the same things with pertussis that we’ve seen with a variety of infections post-pandemic.” Safety measures like social distancing and masking, which helped curb the spread of infectious diseases, are no longer in place, leaving more people exposed.

Vaccine hesitancy has also played a key role. According to Dr. Tina Tan, president-elect of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, “With the increase in vaccine hesitancy that has been going on since the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re seeing outbreaks occurring in kids who are not vaccinated,” as reported to NBC News.

Moreover, the pertussis vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time. Babies receive the DTaP vaccine, which protects against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus, but the protection against pertussis fades as they age. Dr. Amesh Adalja from Johns Hopkins University explained to Verywell Health that “Adults infected with whooping cough can cough for quite a long time—sometimes this is referred to as the ‘hundred days cough’,” highlighting the need for booster shots, which are recommended every 10 years.

Several regions of the U.S. are experiencing especially severe outbreaks, with notable spikes in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Nebraska, where local health departments report dramatic increases in cases among school-aged children.

Recognizing the symptoms of whooping cough in babies

In its early stages, whooping cough can easily be mistaken for a common cold, but the symptoms quickly become more severe. Here are the signs to look out for:

Runny nose

Mild fever

Severe coughing fits followed by a high-pitched “whoop” sound

Vomiting after coughing

Exhaustion after coughing fits

Babies may not develop the characteristic “whoop,” but they might experience troubled breathing, vomiting, or even pauses in breathing (apnea). If your child exhibits any of these symptoms, it’s critical to seek medical attention immediately.

Whooping cough symptoms in children and adults

Cold-like symptoms such as runny nose, mild fever, and fatigue, often appearing in the first one to two weeks after infection.

Severe, persistent coughing bouts that may last for several minutes and are often worse at night.

Distinctive “whooping” sound as infected individuals try to draw breath, though this noise may not always be present in adults.

Coughing fits can make it difficult to speak, breathe, or eat and may lead to vomiting or coughing up thick mucus.

Facial redness is more common in adults but can still occur in children.

Long recovery period , with coughing fits potentially lasting weeks to months.

Recurrent coughing episodes can be triggered by other respiratory illnesses even after recovery.

Why are infants and pregnant women at risk?

Infants, especially those too young to be vaccinated, are at the greatest risk for severe whooping cough. This is why pregnant women are encouraged to receive a Tdap booster during each pregnancy. Dr. Ericka Hayes, Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told CHOP that “It’s extremely important that pregnant individuals get a whooping cough booster with every pregnancy. This allows their baby to be born with lifesaving antibodies.” These antibodies help protect newborns before they are old enough to receive the vaccine themselves.

What parents can do to protect their families

The CDC recommends vaccination as the best defense against whooping cough. The DTaP vaccine is typically given to infants starting at two months, followed by boosters throughout childhood. Booster shots for teens and adults are recommended every 10 years, starting when children enter middle school​.

Beyond vaccination, parents should:

Stay vigilant for symptoms, especially in babies and toddlers. Ensure all household members are up to date on their vaccinations, including booster shots. Practice good hygiene—regular hand washing and wearing masks in crowded areas can help reduce the spread of germs. Limit exposure to those who are sick, particularly if your baby hasn’t completed the full DTaP series.

If you’re concerned about potential exposure or symptoms, contact your pediatrician for guidance. Early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can significantly reduce complications and prevent further spread​.

Vaccination schedule for whooping cough

Infants: First shots are administered at 2, 4, and 6 months old. These initial vaccinations provide strong protection against whooping cough as well as other diseases like tetanus, diphtheria, polio, and hepatitis B, depending on the vaccine brand.

Booster Shots: A booster shot is recommended when children are between 15 and 18 months old. Another booster is given between 4 and 6 years old to maintain immunity.

Preteens: Preteens should receive a booster between the ages of 11 and 12.

Teens and Adults: For those who missed the preteen booster, a catch-up dose can be given by a doctor. Adults should receive a booster every 10 years to maintain protection.

Pregnant Women: The CDC recommends that pregnant women receive the vaccine at the start of their third trimester. This helps pass protection to the baby in the womb, offering immunity during the vulnerable early months of life when infants are unable to be vaccinated themselves.



The CDC website has full information on whooping cough vaccines available in the U.S.

The bottom line

Vaccination is highly effective at preventing whooping cough and its serious complications, especially in infants and pregnant women. Talk to your doctor to ensure your family is protected, and stay informed about the symptoms to catch whooping cough early.