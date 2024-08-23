Whoops, blooms and blue moons: Africa's top shots

Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
CHICAGO — Kamala Harris promised to be a president for all Americans as she closed out the Democratic National Convention where a former United States ambassador to Canada sounded the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians.
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re
The Comedy Central host scored a round of applause for the pointed joke The post ‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Says Hillary Clinton ‘Killed’ Her DNC Speech: ‘Although It Will Be Ruled a Suicide’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
One of the greatest pities of this election cycle is there is no Republican version of George Clooney, who urged Biden to withdraw from the presidency. Would any Republican have the courage to do the same to Trump?