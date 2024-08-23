Whoops, blooms and blue moons: Africa's top shots

A selection of the week's best photos from across the African continent and beyond:

Miss Universe Kenya contestants prepare backstage in Nairobi on Friday... [PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP]

They are cheered on enthusiastically by the audience. [PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP]

On the same day, models showcase clothes from Nigerian-born fashion designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal at the V&A museum in the UK. [WIKTOR SZYMANOWICZ / GETTY IMAGES]

Malian basketballer Maimouna Haidara sports multi-coloured hair at a match against Venezuela in Mexico. The West Africans went on to win 88-66. [CARLOS SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES]

A man crafts decorative Khayamiya textiles at a covered market in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. [DOAA ADEL / GETTY IMAGES]

Forty-two-year-old retired circus elephant, Charlie, is transferred to a game reserve in South Africa's Limpopo province on Wednesday. [FOUR PAWS / EPA]

A customer thanks a robot for serving her food at the Robot Cafe in Nairobi on Thursday. [MONICAH MWANGI / REUTERS]

Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa and Israel Adesanya of Nigeria embrace after slugging it out at their UFC middleweight championship fight on Sunday, won by Du Plessis. [JEFF BOTARI / GETTY IMAGES]

People wave flags in Gabon's capital, Libreville, during Saturday's Independence Day parade. [WILFRIED MBINAH / AFP]

Christians carry an effigy of the Virgin Mary during the Madonna of Trapani festival on Friday in Tunisia's capital, Tunis. [YASSINE GAIDI / GETTY IMAGES]

Fans in Goma get hyped up before a Fally Ipupa concert on Friday. The Congolese singer ended up cancelling a string of his shows - refunds were promised but many ticket-buyers complain they have not got their money back yet. [GUERCHOM NDEBO / AFP]

Kenyan rap duo Wadagliz pose for the camera during an interview in Nairobi. Their hit song Anguka Nayo - meaning "Roll With It" - has become a soundtrack to recent youth-led anti-government rallies. [SIMON MAINA / AFP]

In Johannesburg on Saturday, South African actress Abigail Kubeka is honoured at an event marking her 67-year career. [OUPA BOPAPE / GETTY IMAGES]

People in the flooded capital of Chad, N'Djamena, use a boat to get around on Wednesday. More than 16,000 homes have been damaged and destroyed in the country since mid-July. [CHANCELIN MBAIRAMADJI MOITA/EPA]

Burundian journalist and government critic Floriane Irangabiye thanks her legal team who had pleaded with the president to free her from prison, which he finally did on Friday, granting her an official pardon. [TCHANDROU NITANGA / AFP]

On Sunday, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Justine Munguiko holds her child who has been cured of mpox. This virus is "not the new Covid" because authorities clearly know how to control its spread, a leading World Health Organization expert has said. [ARLETTE BASHIZI / REUTERS]

On Wednesday, food aid is finally permitted to enter Sudan's Darfur region for the first time in six months. The breakthrough came following international pressure to avert full-scale famine. More than half of the country's population need assistance, the UN estimates. [IOM / REUTERS]

Malawi's main opposition DPP gathers on Sunday for a party conference where ex-President Peter Mutharika was formally chosen to stand in next year's presidential election. [AMOS GUMULIRA / AFP ]

Fisheries engineer Ramla Bouhlel handles a Posidonia plant in Tunisia's coastal city of Monastir on Friday. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WFF), this type of seagrass "creates essential living habitats for thousands of marine species". [JIHED ABIDELLAOUI / REUTERS]

And on Monday evening a supermoon, also known as the Blue Moon, rises over Cape Town in South Africa. [ESA ALEXANDER / REUTERS]

