Who's in the disguise? Watch as 7-time Grammy Award winner sings at Vegas karaoke bar

Like an episode of “The Masked Singer”, a musician took a Las Vegas bar by surprise with a karaoke rendition of one of his new songs.

On Saturday night, Coldplay’s Chris Martin decided to entertain a different crowd of people in a small karaoke bar in Las Vegas, according to Storyful. Only this time, the singer-songwriter and musician wore a disguise during his impromptu performance of "All My Love".

“Whether it rains or pours, I’m all yours!” Martin sang to the crowd in the video.

In the footage captured by Dayvid Figler, Martin was seen wearing a wig and oversized suit, Storyful reported. Martin kept the crowd's attention as they cheered him on while he sang.

Figler told Storyful that Martin revealed his identity to the crowd after serenading them with the new Coldplay song.

Dino’s Las Vegas took to Instagram to talk about their Chris Martin visit.

“Thank you Chris Martin for choosing us to record your music with,” the bar’s post read. “Such a viral moment. Biggest surprise of the year.”

In June, the 7-time Grammy Award winning rock band announced they would be releasing a new album called “Moon Music” on Oct. 4, according to their website. This will be their 10th studio album.

The bar congratulated Martin on his upcoming album.

“Thank you again for being such a cool dude,” the post read. “Good luck on the new album & we hope to see you in the future.”

