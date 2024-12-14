Who's hosting 'Saturday Night Live' tonight? Musical guest, how to watch Dec. 14 episode

Early '90s "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Rock is set to return to host the long-time comedy show's ninth episode of Season 50 this weekend.

It will mark the actor and comedian's fourth appearance hosting the show. Rock, 59, served as a cast member from 1990 to 1993, according to NBC.

Last Saturday, "Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal hosted the show for the first time. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer Shaboozey served as the weekend's SNL musical guest. The appearance also marked the singer's debut on the show.

During last week's show intro, Dana Carvey's Church Lady returned with David Spade playing the role of Hunter Biden.

Here's what to know about the Dec. 14 show, including what time it airs and where to watch.

Who is the 'SNL' musical guest on Dec. 14?

"The Secret of Us" album singer Gracie Abrams will make her debut as the Dec. 14th show's musical guest.

Last weekend, Abrams opened the show for the final three nights of Superstar Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

How to watch 'SNL' on Dec. 14?

The Dec. 14 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also stream it the next day on Peacock.

Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as President-elect Donald Trump, who claimed victory last month. Bowen Yang has played the role of Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Former cast member Maya Rudolph also played the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

Season 50 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Bowen Yang

New cast members this season are:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wicklin

