Who's hosting 'SNL' tonight? Cast, musical guest, start time, where to watch Oct. 19 episode

The landmark 50th season of "Saturday Night Live" continues this week after Ariana Grande hosted and Stevie Nicks served as the musical guest in last week's episode.

This Saturday's episode will see actor Michael Keaton host for his fourth time, according to NBC. He first hosted a Halloween episode in 1982, and subsequently hosted episodes in 1992 and 2015.

Keaton recently reprised the role of Beetlejuice in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton film. The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor also worked with Burton in 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns," in which Keaton played the titular superhero.

The 50th season of the live comedy show premiered on Sept. 28 and was hosted by Jean Smart. The following episode was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. Jelly Roll and Coldplay served as the musical guests for those two episodes, respectively.

Who is the 'SNL' musical guest on October 19?

Pop star Billie Eilish will serve as the musical guest on Saturday's episode, according to NBC.

Eilish is currently on her Hit me Hard and Soft tour, where she will play arenas around the country through December, performing multiple nights in several cities, before heading to Australia and Europe in 2025.

How to watch 'SNL' on October 19

The Oct. 19 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can also stream it the next day on Peacock.

Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?

Former cast member Maya Rudolph is set to play the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the November presidential election while James Austin Johnson will reprise his role as former President Donald Trump.

Season 50 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Bowen Yang

New cast members announced are:

Meanwhile, Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney and Chloe Troast did not return this fall.

