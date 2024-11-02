Who's hosting 'SNL' tonight? Cast, musical guest, start time, where to watch Nov. 2 episode

"Saturday Night Live" is set to air its fifth episode of Season 50 this weekend with a returning host and former show writer.

This Saturday's episode will see American writer and comedian John Mulaney host for his 6th time, according to NBC.

The 50th season of the live comedy show premiered on Sept. 28.

Last weekend, Michael Keaton, who recently reprised the role of Beetlejuice in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton film, hosted the show for his fourth time. Billie Eilish served as the musical guest.

Here's what to know about this week's show including who the musical guest is and how to watch the long-running network comedy show.

Who is the 'SNL' musical guest on Nov. 2?

Chappell Roan will be this weekend's musical guest. The singer-song writer rose to fame this spring.

Roan was an opening act on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour.

Last year she released her chart-topping album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess."

Chappell Roan performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Sunday October 6, 2024.

How to watch 'SNL' on Nov. 2?

The Nov. 2 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Viewers can also stream it the next day on Peacock.

Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?

Former cast member Maya Rudolph is set to play the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to next week's presidential election while James Austin Johnson will reprise his role as former President Donald Trump.

Season 50 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Bowen Yang

New cast members this season are:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wicklin

