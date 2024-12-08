Who's hosting 'SNL' tonight? Musical guest, start time, where to watch Dec. 7 episode

After a multi-week reprieve, "Saturday Night Live" returns Dec. 7 with an epic entertainer at the helm.

Actor Paul Mescal will host the long-time comedy show's eighth episode of Season 50.

The "Gladiator II" star will make his hosting debut after leading the gory action sequel directed by Ridley Scott that was released on Nov. 22.

Last Saturday, NBC ran an episode from earlier in the season with Nate Bargatze hosting and Coldplay as the show's musical guest.

Paul Mescal attends the "Gladiator II" New York Special Screening hosted by GQ and Paramount Pictures at The Whitby Hotel on November 20, 2024, in New York, New York.

On Nov. 23, NBC re-aired the Season 50 premiere hosted by "Hacks" star Jean Smart and country singer Jelly Roll as musical guest. The week prior, on Nov. 16, pop singer Charli XCX pulled double-time and played host and musical guest on the show.

Here's what to know about the Dec. 7 show, including what time it airs and where to watch.

Shaboozey performs at the CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville.

Who is the 'SNL' musical guest on Dec. 7?

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer Shaboozey will serve as this weekend's SNL musical guest, marking his first time in the role.

Most recently, the rising star took the stage for the Detroid Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

The Grammy-nominated artist burst onto the country music scene this year with his two features on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album.

How to watch 'SNL' on Dec. 7?

The Dec. 7 "SNL" episode will be available to watch live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Viewers can also stream it the next day on Peacock.

Who is in the Season 50 'SNL' cast?

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as President-elect Donald Trump, who claimed victory last month. Bowen Yang has played the role of Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Former cast member Maya Rudolph also played the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

Season 50 returning cast members include:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Ashley Padilla

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Bowen Yang

New cast members this season are:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wicklin

Contributing: Jack McKessy

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

