Who's hosting SNL tonight and who's musical guest for December 7, 2024? Here's the answer.

Woohoo! Saturday Night Live is all new on Saturday, December 7, 2024, and if you're wondering who's hosting and the musical guest as Season 50 (!) continues, you've come to the right place.

The host would be Paul Mescal, the actor who is in Gladiator II. As for musical guest? That would be Shaboozey, who is the performer of hits including A Bar Song (Tipsy).

There you have it! Enjoy SNL -- it's the eighth show of this season, in case you didn't know! -- and here's a promo featuring the both of them and cast member Chloe Fineman making a bunch of funny jokes, as is the tradition leading up to Saturday night's show:

