Who's left in the 'Survivor' finale? Meet the remaining cast in Season 46

It's all down to the remaining five players stranded on an island in Fiji for "Survivor" Season 46 ahead of Wednesday's three-hour finale.

Over the course of the finale, the five will vote out one player and go to four castaways, who will then compete in a fire-making challenge to get to the final three. From there, those three will plead their case to a jury of previously-voted out contestants from the season, who will cast their votes and crown the winner.

Season 46 of the long-running reality show has been full of twists and turns, including a medical evacuation, an Applebee's reward that brought yelling and tears, and zero hidden immunity idols played correctly.

Who of the five players left will win the title of Sole Survivor and the coveted $1 million prize? Here's what to know about the remaining five castaways for "Survivor" Season 46.

Charlie Davis

Charlie Davis, a contestant on 'Survivor' Season 46.

Age: 26

Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts

Current residence: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Law student

Original tribe: Siga

Maria Shrime Gonzalez

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a contestant on 'Survivor' Season 46.

Age: 48

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Current residence: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Parent coach

Original tribe: Siga

Ben Katzman

Ben Katzman, a contestant on 'Survivor' Season 46.

Age: 31

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Current residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Musician

Original tribe: Siga

Kenzie Petty

Kenzie Petty, a contestant on 'Survivor' Season 46.

Age: 29

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Current residence: Charlotte, North Carolina

Occupation: Salon owner

Original tribe: Yanu

Liz Wilcox

Liz Wilcox, a contestant on 'Survivor' Season 46.

Age: 35

Hometown: Luther, Michigan

Current residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Marketing strategist

Original tribe: Nami

How to watch the 'Survivor' Season 46 finale

The three-hour season finale will air on Wednesday, May 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Episodes of "Survivor" Season 46 air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to a live feed of the episodes via their local CBS affiliate, as well as watching it on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't be able to stream live, but can watch it on demand the following day.

