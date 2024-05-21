Who's left in the 'Survivor' finale? Meet the remaining cast in Season 46
It's all down to the remaining five players stranded on an island in Fiji for "Survivor" Season 46 ahead of Wednesday's three-hour finale.
Over the course of the finale, the five will vote out one player and go to four castaways, who will then compete in a fire-making challenge to get to the final three. From there, those three will plead their case to a jury of previously-voted out contestants from the season, who will cast their votes and crown the winner.
Season 46 of the long-running reality show has been full of twists and turns, including a medical evacuation, an Applebee's reward that brought yelling and tears, and zero hidden immunity idols played correctly.
Who of the five players left will win the title of Sole Survivor and the coveted $1 million prize? Here's what to know about the remaining five castaways for "Survivor" Season 46.
Charlie Davis
Age: 26
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts
Current residence: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Law student
Original tribe: Siga
Maria Shrime Gonzalez
Age: 48
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Current residence: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Parent coach
Original tribe: Siga
Ben Katzman
Age: 31
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Current residence: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Musician
Original tribe: Siga
Kenzie Petty
Age: 29
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Current residence: Charlotte, North Carolina
Occupation: Salon owner
Original tribe: Yanu
Liz Wilcox
Age: 35
Hometown: Luther, Michigan
Current residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Marketing strategist
Original tribe: Nami
How to watch the 'Survivor' Season 46 finale
The three-hour season finale will air on Wednesday, May 22 on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.
Episodes of "Survivor" Season 46 air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.
Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to a live feed of the episodes via their local CBS affiliate, as well as watching it on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers won't be able to stream live, but can watch it on demand the following day.
