Who's performing at Trump's inauguration? Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood to take stage

President-elect Donald Trump is set to be officially sworn in on Monday at noon ET, and he's enlisting some big names in music for Inauguration Day.

Trump's second inauguration will be a more star-studded affair than his first in 2017, with top performers in country music and beyond slated to take the microphone and belt out a variety of patriotic tunes during the ceremonial event.

Monday's events on Capitol Hill and the White House mark the changing of the guard both politically and culturally since the performances for President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, which included Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez.

Here's who's set to perform during Trump's inauguration next week:

Donald Trump greets daughter Ivanka Trump during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kid Rock to perform at MAGA Victory Rally

Billy Ray Cyrus performs during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Kid Rock will join a slate of stars set to perform at Trump's Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Sunday, according to NPR and Deadline.

Cyrus vocalized his support for Trump during his campaign last year, while Rock has been an avid supporter in the last few years.

In July, Rock performed at the Republican National Convention, where he urged attendees to chant, "Fight!" In 2022, he released a song titled "We The People," in which he slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden, and mainstream media outlets. At the time, the singer said he received a call from Trump, who "expressed how proud of me he was" over the song. "Suck on that you trolls, critics and haters!" he wrote.

President-elect Donald Trump, left, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and singer Kid Rock as they attend UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York, on Nov. 16, 2024.

Kid Rock tells fellow Trump supporters 'most of our left-leaning friends are good people'

In November, Rock seemed more conciliatory, telling followers after Trump's win: "Now is not the time to gloat. We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people who want the same things in life that we do, but simply think differently on how to get there."

Carrie Underwood to sing 'America the Beautiful'

Carrie Underwood is slated to sing "America the Beautiful," a Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson confirmed Monday to USA TODAY. The country singer will be joined by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Carrie Underwood to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Trump inauguration

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement to USA TODAY. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Carrie Underwood performs at a concert at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Whoopi Goldberg defends Carrie Underwood's decision to sing at Trump inauguration

Lee Greenwood to sing 'God Bless the USA'

Country singer and Nashville music staple Lee Greenwood will perform his hit song "God Bless the USA" during the inauguration Monday, he confirmed Wednesday on Fox News.

"I am humbled and honored to be asked to perform for our 47th President Donald J. Trump during his inaugural events," Greenwood said in a statement Wednesday to USA TODAY. "The President has been a friend of (wife Kimberly Payne) and I's for many years and this is one of the most historical moments in our lifetime. I look forward to celebrating this special day with proud Americans everywhere."

Lee Greenwood performs during the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The second day of the RNC focused on crime and border policies.

The 1984 song has become an anthem of sorts for Trump at his rallies and campaign stops. Greenwood previously joined Trump on stage to perform the ballad, and he sang "Holdin' a Good Hand" at the Republican National Convention with fellow Tennesseans, Sixwire. "God Bless" played earlier at the RNC when Trump made his first public appearance following a shooting at his Pennsylvania rally that left him and two others injured and another man dead.

Trump and Greenwood also teamed up last year to hark a custom $59.99 version of the "God Bless the USA" Bible.

Who's singing the national anthem at Trump's inauguration?

Opera singer Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony, a spokesman from the Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY on Wednesday. The American tenor performer is set to take on the monumental task of singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," previously performing "God Bless America," "America the Beautiful," and more at the 2020 RNC and being one of the notable names at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally ahead of the 2024 election.

Christopher Macchio performs on stage at the conclusion of the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"America's Got Talent" alum Jackie Evancho performed the national anthem during the 2017 swearing-in ceremony, while Lady Gaga delivered a stunning rendition of the anthem at Biden's inauguration.

Lady Gaga stuns with rousing national anthem at Biden inauguration

Village People to perform at Trump's events, though 'our preferred candidate lost'

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Village People revealed they will partake in events related to Trump's inauguration.

The group's hit song "Y.M.C.A," which has been a staple at Trump's events over the years, "is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," the group's post said.

Members of Village People including Nicholas Manelick, James Kwong, Javier Perez, Victor Willis, Jeffrey James Lippold, and James Logan perform during the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys For Tots on Nov. 26, 2023, in Hollywood, California.

"We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump's campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump," the post read. "We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."

The beats go on: Trump keeps dancing as artists get outraged over his use of their songs

Who performed at Trump's 2017 inauguration?

Before being sworn into office in 2017, Trump hosted a concert at the Lincoln Memorial featuring performances by Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood and 3 Doors Down. "I don't apologize for performing for our country or military," Keith said at the time.

