Why the 12th Amendment would complicate a Harris-Newsom ticket
Some have floated Gov. Gavin Newsom's name as a possible running mate for Kamala Harris, but there could be an issue affecting California electors.
The former House speaker analyzed Republican strategy to deal with the vice president on “Meet The Press Now.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mocked the former president and his running mate with just one line.
On Tuesday North Korea snubbed Donald Trump once again by brushing off a suggestion by the former president that he would improve relations with the country if elected president in November.Trump told the Republican National Convention he got along with Kim, and that the North Korean leader probably wanted him back in the White House. “I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.An anonymous commentary in the North Korean Central News Agency, or NKCNA, a state-controlled med
A federal judge in Florida refused to toss out Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC News over comments that anchor George Stephanopoulos made during a contentious This Week interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). Trump sued the network over Stephanopoulos’ contention that “juries have found” the former president “liable for rape.” Last year, a civil …
They summed up the exchange with one mocking word.
"He deserves a serious look for this comment alone."
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled US Secret Service.
Political scientists told BI that Donald Trump may have good reason to regret choosing JD Vance as his running mate now that Joe Biden is out of the race.
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally
“This is the way that Trump loses,” the conservative attorney said.
Judge Aileen Cannon flouted a previous Supreme Court decision in dismissing Trump’s indictment. | Opinion
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission claiming that the transfer of Joe Biden’s $96 million campaign war chest to Kamala Harris violates the law.Most Read from BloombergWhat Initial Polling Data Show About the Trump-Harris MatchupHarris Just Showed Why Trump Is So Afraid of HerI Changed My Mind. The Fed Needs to Cut Rates Now.Tesla Slumps as Musk Tethers Its Future to Delayed RobotaxisSingapore Has World’s Most Powerful Pas
Harry Enten trawled decades-old polling data and it wasn't good news for Donald Trump's running mate.
“The Tonight Show” host also took an opportunity to use Trump’s odd Kamala Harris nickname against the former president.
Kamala Harris’ husband came to her defense Tuesday when asked about the string of insults and nicknames Donald Trump has unleashed on his wife in recent days.Asked how he felt about the name calling, which included Trump referring to the vice president as “Laughing Kamala” at a rally on Saturday, Douglas Emhoff responded: “That’s all he’s got?”It was a succinct dig, delivered on the spot. In the same breath, Emhoff praised his wife for how she’s gone after Trump since Joe Biden dropped out of th
"The message is simple," street artist Jacob Thomas said of his mission ahead of the "critical" 2024 election.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) trolled his Republican rival on the House Oversight Committee during a joint interview Tuesday on Fox News, thanking him for his work “exonerating” President Joe Biden through an exhaustive impeachment investigation.On Special Report, anchor Bret Baier first asked Rep. James Comer (R-KY) whether the impeachment inquiry, which was formalized in a House vote last December, could finally be put to rest.“Can we call an end to the impeachment effort of President Biden? Has th
Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) hit back at former President Trump on Tuesday after Trump took issue with his recent appearance on Fox News. Trump criticized Fox News for having the governor on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social website that the network is making him “fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” “Take…
A Trump pollster warned of a "Harris Honeymoon" but called for calm in an internal memo sent to the rattled campaign.