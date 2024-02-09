Why 2024 is ‘make or break’ year for businesses

Four in 10 small business owners believe 2024 will be a “make or break” year for their business, according to new research. Conducted by Slack and commissioned by OnePoll, the survey of 2,000 small business owners — half of whom work in tech or retail — revealed that 40% think this next year will be pivotal for their business. Respondents listed the economy, the upcoming election and declining sales as some of the reasons this year will be a “make or break” for their business, while others mentioned continuing supply chain issues and retaining good employees. But it’s not all “doom and gloom” for small business owners: 49% said their business performed better than anticipated in 2023, while only 21% said it was worse than anticipated.