Why a £240-a-month maths club could be the key to your child’s future

There’s a funny thing about maths. Plenty of adults (this writer included) are happy to laugh about not being very good at it. But how many of us would joke about how few books we read? There’s no cultural cachet in being semi-illiterate. Yet being semi-innumerate? It’s a bit like falling down drunk. You know you shouldn’t – but isn’t it kind of amusing?

Perhaps no longer. At least not for our young people, who are taking maths to A level in far greater numbers than ever before. New figures released this month show a record 100,000 and more students are studying the subject at sixth form, an 11.4 per cent increase on last year. This makes maths by far the most popular subject for 16 to 18-year-olds. Further maths is, meanwhile, the fastest-growing subject, up 20 per cent in a year, with 17,420 students.

This surge in popularity – which has led to almost twice as many studying maths as those studying English – comes amid an explosion in high-street clubs and tutoring services taking in children as young as four, with parents acutely aware of the importance of understanding numbers in the modern world.

Thomas Balogun from Hornchurch, east London, has been sending his 11-year-old daughter to a local branch of the Kumon maths club since she was four, paying up to £150 a month.

“As a cybersecurity architect and businessman, I firmly believe that ‘life is a game of numbers’”, he says. “In the business world, understanding numbers is crucial for many reasons. I am keen for my daughter to continue grasping this skill and, importantly, to enjoy it.”

She already “excels in and enjoys mathematics,” and Balogun hopes she will eventually study it at A level. “A lot of high net-worth people I’ve met, the ones that impress me most are the ones that understand numbers,” he says, adding that whatever his daughter ends up doing in life, such an understanding will be key. “Even if she becomes a fashion designer, or just wants to get a good mortgage deal.”

Thomas Balogun has been sending his daughter to Kumon since she was four

Others are shelling out hundreds of pounds to ensure their children don’t fall behind in the subject. Ben*, from Enfield, north London, has been paying £240 a month to send his 10-year-old son to the tuition centre Mathnasium, fearing he wasn’t up to speed in the classroom.

“It’s too important a subject to just wait and see if he catches up,” he says. “Whatever he wants to do in life, he’ll need decent maths skills, and we can’t afford to let him fall behind or continue to be scared of numbers and lacking confidence around them.”

Sharniece Reid-Graham, director of the Winchmore Hill branch of Mathnasium in north London, says many of its clientele are parents who want to boost their children’s maths skills before they sit 11-plus exams for local grammar schools. Others are simply keen to foster their children’s enjoyment of the subject. Children attend typically two to three times a week, up to GCSE level, and shadow the school curriculum.

On any given weekday after school, pupils still in their uniforms will be dutifully retrieving their personal ring binders from a shelf near the entrance, then taking a seat at a table with a red t-shirted young tutor on hand to shepherd them through some worksheets. An atmosphere of quiet study prevails. Nobody is complaining or mucking about, as some might in the classroom.

So what has prompted this shift in attitudes towards a subject so many once saw as too dry and difficult to bother with after the obligatory GCSE or ‘O level’?

“What’s been floating in the winds for a number of years now is that mathematics is incredibly important if you want to go into a STEM [Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] subject, like data science, AI or even finance, these days”, says Dr Neil Saunders, senior lecturer in mathematics at City, University of London. “Mathematical training at A level is really important if you want to get into [those] careers, so that’s certainly part of the wider explanation.”

Parents may also be aware of the attractive salaries that typically come with maths-related jobs. “At [university] open days, you’ll quite often hear [parents saying] ‘we’ve read somewhere the highest-paid jobs come with people doing a maths degree, so what’s the median salary students will earn?’”

Click here to view this content.

According to University College London (UCL), the average starting salary of its maths graduates is currently £27,000 – slightly higher than the £26,000 median starting salary of all its graduates in full-time work. But those in the maths community stress that the benefits of the subject go beyond a narrow focus on future earning potential. “It doesn’t matter if you want to be an economist, a physicist or an engineer, maths is building your brain in all the right ways to pursue those careers,” says Simon Singh, author of the bestselling book, Fermat’s Last Theorem. “We’re building more people who can think about difficult problems and develop tenacity and creativity. If you solve a hard maths problem you’re using some creativity and intuition. But people don’t associate those skills with mathematics.”

Singh has spent £700,000 on creating free online maths circles for children aged 10 to 16 to boost their maths skills. His charitable giving will reach £1 million by the end of the year, with the “programmes dedicated to building more mathematicians”. Singh’s ‘Parallel Project’ will be tutoring more than 500 strong state school students next year, who will continue to receive weekly tutorials for five years. Weekly maths webinars will be attended by another 500 students. The model exists in other countries, too, with maths circles originating in Bulgaria and popping up in Russia.

But the real game-changer, Singh argues, is the relatively recent proliferation of online maths resources, which allow students to proceed at their own speed, unrestricted by what everyone else in their class at school is learning. “The online world has transformed maths education,” he says.

It has also led to the rise of the maths influencer. Just as Brian Cox helped make physics cool – or, at least, brought the subject to a wider audience – a clutch of YouTubers, Instagrammers and TikTokers are helping bring maths to the social media masses. Dr Tom Crawford is an Oxford University maths lecturer at St Hugh’s College but, not content to preach only to degree students, he has accrued 194,000 YouTube subscribers and 19,700 Instagram followers by posting intelligent and engaging maths content online. With his big, messy blond fringe and earrings, he resembles less an Oxford academic than a member of a new rave band. The appeal to a young audience of his maths videos about the distance between numbers, how a mathematician takes a penalty kick, or relating the subject to Pokémon, is clear.

But despite the subject’s resurgence, experts warn that growing enthusiasm does not extend much beyond sixth form. Uptake at degree level has remained fairly static for the past decade, says Dr Saunders. UCAS figures show applications to study mathematical sciences have seen a recent increase of 7 per cent, but academics say that maths departments at smaller, less prestigious institutions are suffering.

“While maths A levels have been going up and up, the number of students going to university to do maths has stayed steady,” says Professor Cathy Hobbs, vice-president of the London Mathematical Society. Fewer than 9,000 students begin a maths degree each year – a smaller proportion of the undergraduate cohort than was previously the case, says Prof Hobbs.

One possible reason is that some of the growth witnessed by maths at A level comes from students needing the qualification to access a place on a range of other non-maths degree courses – such as computer science, say. The subject in these cases, becomes a means to a different end.

“When you get to university, you have to choose a maths degree or a chemistry degree or a computer sciences degree [for instance],” says Dr Saunders. “You no longer have that breadth of options open to you [that A levels offer] and therefore maths for maths’ sake doesn’t see the same follow-through.”

Maths degree courses outside of major cities are struggling, he says. Oxford Brookes University announced earlier this year that it was closing its mathematics programme, which did “not attract sufficient numbers of students” to be financially viable. Other universities have made cuts in recruitment of staff to maths departments.

Prof Hobbs warns that “maths deserts” now exist: “whole areas of the country with not much maths provision.” This harms students from poorer backgrounds who don’t live near a university offering a maths course and can’t afford to move away from home, she says.

A further problem sits lower down the system, in schools, where teaching is hampered by a lack of staff with maths degrees themselves. This issue, says Singh, may be a result of the many alternative options open to maths graduates. “If you love maths, there are 100 jobs out there in AI, coding, tackling climate change, where you can really indulge your talent,” he says. “Teaching is a little less appealing because you have a wide range of other opportunities. But that’s a big problem, because who’s going to inspire the next generation?”

The extracurricular clubs and online maths world may be filling in the gaps. But the subject’s upswing in popularity has left Singh otherwise upbeat. “I think most parents desperately want their children to be good at maths,” he says. “I don’t believe Britain is a country that hates it.”

*Name has been changed