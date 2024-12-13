Why AI eyes-open meditation apps could do more harm than good for your mental health

Easy, portable and convenient. The latest AI-powered wellbeing and meditation apps may sound like the ideal solution for those looking for peace in a chaotic world, but can an AI app really replace the expertise of a human meditation guide? Not easily.

Meditation aims to improve attention and self-awareness through cognitive training, improving self-regulation and bringing a variety of physical and psychological benefits, from stress reduction to better sleep and lower blood pressure.

Eyes-open meditation has attracted media interest recently, thanks to celebrity wellbeing influencers, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, extolling the virtues of the practice. It involves holding a relaxed, open gaze while staying fully present in the moment. If practised appropriately, eyes-open meditation can offer a sense of connection to the environment and a heightened awareness of surroundings.

Bhikkhu Samadhikusala, a contemporary meditation master and Buddhist monk, explained to us that in the Buddha’s teachings “meditation”, or “bhavana”, translates as “that which is to be developed”. So, meditation involves repeated training to develop and achieve a positive cognitive, emotional or reflective state.

If meditation is practised incorrectly (without proper guidance or a clear focus) it may have negative effects, such as negative emotions, increased self-criticism, or hypersensitivity – even in established meditators.

Any time, any place?

Some apps suggest that eyes-open meditation can be practised in any setting, such as the bus or a meeting, but this approach could be risky.

One of the psychological benefits of meditation and mindfulness practice is introspection and self-awareness. Meditation often takes place with eyes closed, in a quiet space, to develop tranquillity without distraction. This is particularly important for those new to meditation.

Although forms of eyes-open meditation are described in Satipaṭṭhāna Sutta, the Buddha’s teachings on mindfulness, the setting is crucial when trained instructors are not present.

Bhikkhu Samadhikusala explains that beginners or untrained people attempting to meditate in a busy, overstimulating environment could dissociate, zone out, or develop aversion toward these distractions. Quite the opposite of paying non-judgmental attention to the present moment.

What works for you?

Mindfulness interventions have been designed for a variety of settings and have shown improvements in general workplace wellbeing and recovery support for serious mental illnesses, such as psychosis.

Modern meditation approaches have tailored practices to fit busy and varied lifestyles, making it easier to incorporate mindfulness and positive states into everyday activities, such as eating, running and even colouring.

However, these practices have been scientifically developed and do not blur the lines with concentration-based meditation. They also do not require the same level of guidance and supervision.

There is a risk that following new trends in meditation could lead to negative emotional experiences, such as anxiety or depression. Meditation should address individual specific goals, so making sure you know what you want to achieve is vital. Choosing the right type of meditation ensures the practice supports your abilities and wellbeing needs.

Balancing AI and human influence

Meditation apps must appropriately support practice, rather than leaving users to go it alone. This is especially important when the support is provided by AI, rather than a human.

It’s not clear how meditation experts have been involved in developing emerging eyes-open meditation apps. Moments of Space – an app promoted by Paltrow – for example, cites a meditation writer and the background is based on Dzogchen wisdom, from the Buddhist and Bon traditions of Tibet.

While Moments of Space sounds well informed, it highlights that content is “not endorsed by these teachers, and no formal relationship or partnership exists”. We couldn’t find a clear explanation of how the app – or its AI – has used Buddhist source texts or scientifically validated methods, such as mindfulness-based cognitive therapy. The only clarification provided is a statement that the AI is “trained on the modern psychology of habitual traits and affective states, as well as the ancient mindfulness teachings”.

While the use of AI in such apps may sound innovative, the quality of the AI support will be based on the source data that has been used to develop it. With AI, if it’s unclear what source material has been used to generate meditation guidance, it’s going to be equally unclear how well it will help its users.

It’s certainly possible to meditate with your eyes open, but AI meditation apps currently don’t seem to provide enough support to deliver the intended positive effect on wellbeing.

Without a trained human to guide users away from negative states, eyes open meditation could have psychological repercussions. Developing apps to support meditation in an accessible way is well meaning, but it’s crucial they involve acknowledged experts in meditation. This ensures the apps effectively promote wellbeing as intended.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Ben Ainsworth sits on the Scientific Advisory Board for the Medito Foundation.

Emma Palmer-Cooper and Rose Seneviratne do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.