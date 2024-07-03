Why Alaska’s elite firefighters are being deployed to protect its permafrost

America has deployed firefighters by parachute to tackle distant blazes for more than 70 years, but now their mission has changed.

After decades of saving lives, they will now target Alaska’s precious permafrost, working to prevent melting that could be catastrophic for the environment.

The elite firefighters – known as smokejumpers – are being deployed along the frontlines in the remote Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge.

The region’s permafrost, a layer of permanently frozen ground, plays a crucial role in climate stability – but it is being threatened by wildfires, which are growing ever more frequent and ferocious as the world warms.

Alaska’s new program marks a radical shift in wildfire management, moving beyond the traditional focus on fires that threaten human life or population centres.

Elite firefighters – known as smokejumpers – are being deployed in the remote Yukon Flats - National Park Service

In a groundbreaking move not seen before in the United States and Canada, the Alaska Fire Service will now combat fires that, while not directly threatening lives, could trigger the thawing of the region’s ancient, carbon-rich permafrost and further exacerbate climate change.

“The big revolution here is that carbon and permafrost is now being thought of and considered a priority” said Dr Brendan Rogers, a scientist at the Massachusetts-based Woodwell Climate Research Center who was involved in research behind the Alaska programme.

The strategy has made a staggering 1.6 million acres a priority for firefighting – anytime flames break out in this area, the smokejumpers will swing into action.

Smokejumping was first proposed in 1934, and in 1939 the programme began as an experiment in the Pacific Northwest Region.

For over 84 years, more than 6,200 individuals have served, among them conscientious objectors, ex-military paratroopers, adventurous college students, firefighting professionals, and even one Apollo astronaut.

Today, around 400 smokejumpers are currently in action across the country. Their jobs can be dangerous and deadly.

In 1949, 12 of a team of 15 smokejumpers lost their lives after the Mann Gulch fire in Montana grew by 3,000 acres in just ten minutes. Other casualties were recorded in Colorado’s 1994 South Canyon Fire.

But this time the firefighters’ routes have been meticulously planned.

“We asked whether we’d be able to get the jumpers out and to an airport without refuelling the helicopter. Basically, can it be a quick extraction of that firefighter?” Yukon Flats Refuge manager Jimmy Fox told the Telegraph.

You can only become a smokejumper if you are able to carry 50 kg of equipment and run three miles within 90 minutes or less.

New recruits must already know how to use wildfire-fighting tools, maintain peak physical fitness, and be able to remain composed under extreme stress.

They have 72 hours to encircle the fires they are dropped into and put out the flames.

Water Scoopers – amphibious aircraft that skim the surface of a water body and scoop water into an onboard tank and then drop it on a fire – are deployed to support the firefighters on the ground.

“All the resources are just waiting to go,” said Mr Fox. “Firefighting today is nothing like the past.”

The new experiment was Mr Fox’s brainchild.

“In 2019, my first year as manager, we had the fifth largest fire year for the refuge on record since 1980,” he said. “We were learning: okay, we have larger fires. We have more fires. The fire season is lengthening. The average annual temperature is increasing. Soon the permafrost will not be able to recover. We needed to do something.”

Alaska receives significantly less wildfire funding than needed to control carbon emissions effectively - Paul Ollig/Paul Ollig

Alaska is warming twice as fast as the global average, while the Yukon Flats refuge has warmed by almost 3c since 1950, with winter warming at almost 5c, according to Mr Fox.

Researchers from Woodwell Climate Research Center reported that the burned area has nearly doubled in boreal North America in the past 60 years, and the number of large fires – defined as those bigger than 1000km2 – is rising in Alaska.

In the summer of 2019, more than 750,000 acres of the area burned, releasing an estimated 13 million tons of carbon dioxide and 31,000 tons of methane. This emission is equivalent to the annual output of nearly four coal-fired power plants, according to calculations by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Yukon Flats sit atop of an ancient ground rich in ice, known as Yedoma permafrost, which developed during the last ice age.

The fires and warming temperatures threaten this permafrost, a major carbon reservoir with nearly twice as much carbon as the atmosphere. Thawing permafrost allows microbes to break down stored organic matter, releasing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.

Historically, fires have caused the uppermost layer closest to the surface to thaw, but cool temperatures have typically allowed for recovery as the trees regrow and provide shade once more.

Now, due to increased fire frequency and higher temperatures, this natural recovery process is being disrupted.

“Once they’re melted, glaciers and ice sheets are never coming back,” explained Dr Rogers.

Canada's recent record-breaking wildfire seasons have put Alaska's fire fighters on edge - REUTERS

The loss has the potential to significantly accelerate climate change.

“We know that there’s twice as much carbon in the ground than exists in the atmosphere today. We know that there’s an estimated amount of carbon in Yedoma on Yukon flats that rivals the annual carbon emissions of the United States. So we really have a problem,” said Mr Fox.

He added that the recent historic fire season in Canada has put him and his team on edge. Fire ravaged the country in 2023 like no other year. A record 45.7m acres went up in flames, an area about twice the size of Portugal. The smoke affected air quality as far away as New York City.

“Canada’s fire season last year was just a reminder that we’re in a new normal, and things are becoming more unpredictable,” Mr Fox said.

There are significant challenges to the programme, including scepticism about its effectiveness and questions surrounding its economic viability.

Currently, Alaska receives significantly less wildfire funding than needed to control carbon emissions effectively.

Maintaining carbon emissions from Alaska wildfires at historical levels could require nearly $700 million annually over the next decade, according to the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

Within the US, Alaska receives less than 4 per cent of federal resources for fire management.

“The fire management budgets have not been going up in accordance with needs,” said Dr Rogers. “I’m worried about the future. This is only the first step in a long, long process.”

