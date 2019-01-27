Why Alberta's NHL teams have traded places in 2019, and what Edmonton can do about it

There's a genuine Stanley Cup contender based in Alberta this year.

It just isn't the one a lot of hockey fans — and experts — expected.

As the NHL pauses for its annual all-star game the Flames are exceeding all expectations this season, sitting second in the entire league with 71, five behind the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

Meanwhile, up north, the Oilers have 49 points in 50 games, despite a roster that includes the consensus number one player in the league, Connor McDavid.

They just fired their general manager Peter Chiarelli, and despite the fact that they play in the west, a division experiencing a down year, the Oilers run the risk of missing the playoffs entirely.

Jason Franson/Canadian Press More

Shock to the system

It's a shock to the system for a proud franchise that advanced to the conference semi-finals only two seasons ago, one which entered 2018-19 with hopes of being the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since 1993.

Alberta at Noon host Andrew Brown convened a hockey hotstove Friday to do a deep dive into what, exactly, has gone so right for Calgary — and more significantly — what has gone wrong for the Oilers this season.

Joining him were CBC Calgary sports analyst Dave Waddell, and CBC Edmonton's Sunil Agnihotri.

Agnihotri, who writes a blog called The Superfan, was asked to explain why the Oilers were having such a difficult season.

"You only have one hour," Brown said.

"It's just such a combination of things," Agnihotri replied.

Codie McLachlan/Canadian Press More

A struggle

"This is an organization that struggled to put together a roster and has struggled evaluating talent," he added. "Getting the right coaching staff and not drafting well."

In other words, aside from winning the NHL draft lottery and with it, the right to select McDavid — a once-in-a-generation talent — in 2015, just about everything that could go wrong, has.

Agnihotri said the problems start at management level, and have grown from there.

"What people are starting to realize is, as an organization, they're just not built to win," he said.

"The Oilers have made so many decisions that aren't geared toward winning.

"They consistently chase, just as they go down the wrong path. They're always trying to go against the grain as to where the rest of the league is going. It feels like there they're stuck in their way and not willing to adapt."

Story continues