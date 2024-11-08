Why are some American women turning to the ‘4B’ movement?

A South Korean feminist movement known as “4B” — involving women swearing off dating, marriage, sex and pregnancy as a form of protest — is trending on social media. Yahoo News explains how effective similar movements have been in bringing about social change and the reason for the sudden spike in interest among women in the United States.

Video Transcript

Why are some American women turning to the Four B movement?

If you haven't heard of it yet?

It's a feminist movement that went viral in South Korea in 2019, with women all over the country, swearing off dating marriage, sex and pregnancy in response to government policies that threatened female bodily autonomy and with young men helping deliver a second Trump administration and uncertainty around what that can mean for reproductive rights.

American women are wondering if it's time for something similar in the US.

Yeah, I think I'm ready to go F four B.

There is no way I am letting any man near me.

Let's come together as women and create our own spaces.

That's how we win.

These kinds of strikes aimed at getting men to take action are actually more common than you might think.

But the results have been mixed in the Philippines and Colombia strikes aimed at reducing gang violence were proven effective.

As there was a second protest in Colombia demanding the government address dangerous road conditions for rural communities.

And activist Lame Bowie was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for a sex strike that's credited with helping bring the second Liberian civil war to an end.

However, men behaving badly, don't always take the hint.

Like in 2008, when women in Naples Italy gave men a choice between sex and irresponsible, illegal and wildly dangerous fireworks displays.

And Neapolitan men chose fireworks.

But could an American four B movement make a difference?