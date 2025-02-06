'Why Should Anyone Believe It?' Nick Robinson Calls Out Latest Tory Vow To Cut Immigration

Kate Nicholson
Chris Philp was questioned by Nick Robinson over his party's crackdown on immigration
Chris Philp was questioned by Nick Robinson over his party's crackdown on immigration BBC Radio 4 Today programme

The BBC’sNick Robinson questioned the Conservatives’ latest promise to crack down on immigration in a brutal exchange with a Tory frontbencher today.

In their first major policy announcement under new leader Kemi Badenoch, the Tories have said immigrants should only be able to apply for British citizenship after being in the UK for 15 years instead of the current minimum of six.

They also want a “hard cap” on the number of visas issues per year.

It comes as the party tries to tackle the surge in popularity in their rival party, Reform UK, which has promised to “freeze” immigration.

But, as the Radio 4 Today programme host told shadow home secretary Chris Philp, the Tories made many similar vows to cut the number of people settling in the UK while they were in government.

Robinson said: “This is all about sending signals, because in fact the number of people you allowed to come legally into the country was massive – last year, 720,000, the year before that, under Conservative rule, more than 900,000.

“The number of people who get settled status is around 150,000.

“So you’re saying, ‘look over here,’ when the real problem is you allowed hundreds of thousands more people than you said you would to come into the country perfectly legally?”

Philp – who held different ministerial roles under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – said, “mistakes were made” under the previous governments.

“Under new leadership, there are new policies and a new approach. One element of that is we will have a hard cap on the number of visas that get issued each year,” he said – although he refused to say what that cap would be.

But Robinson hit back: “Why should anyone believe it, considering we were promised by the Conservatives – I think for three elections in a row – that it would be tens of thousands, but it turned out to be many, many, many hundreds of thousands.”

Philp replied: “When David Cameron said that we were still in the EU, and there was no ability to control migration at all –”

The host cut in again: “Turns out there was no ability of the Conservative government to control it when we weren’t in the EU!”

“It was actually a capped policy under Cameron’s government for non-European work visas of under 20,000 which was successfully implemented,” the Tory MP said.

“As I said, mistakes were made by the previous government, that’s why under the new leader, there is a new approach, a hard cap, at a far far lower level for people to stop giving out visas.”

He refused to say what that actual cap is though, just saying it would be revealed “in good time”.

Labour’s border security minister, Angela Eagle, also pointed to the Tories’ legacy when responding to their new plan.

She said: “The Tories completely lost control of our borders in the 14 years they had in government.

“While Kemi Badenoch was in the cabinet and Chris Philp was in the Home Office immigration hit a record high of nearly a million and dangerous small boat crossings soared. After 14 years of shameful Tory failure no one will take seriously anything they claim or promise now.

“Many of the things they are saying already exist or are the reversal of policies they introduced themselves in recent years, a sign of how chaotic they are. They had 14 years to get a grip of the system and instead they created chaos which Labour is now clearing up.

“While they scramble around for relevance, this Labour government is getting on with clearing up the mess they left behind, raising deportations, returns and removals to the highest rate in six years, increasing the number of illegal working raids and cutting the costs of the asylum system.”

