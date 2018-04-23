Why 'Impossible' Can Be a Temporary Word, Even With Chronic Pain

“I’m sorry… I don’t know what to tell you. Our tests show nothing, but clearly something is wrong with your arm. You may have to face the fact that you will never ride horses again, Sally.”



“I don’t understand why you would throw it all away. You are a coward for not being able to take a little pain. You’ll never make it in the horse industry if you can’t handle pain.”

Sally and a friend each riding a horse

When I was 7, I rode my first horse. It was terrifying and exhilarating.

When I was 11 or 12, I bonded with my first “problem” horse. He was afraid of people, because he’d been abused. Over time, I earned his trust, and taught him people weren’t scary. A few months later, his owners were able to ride him for the first time.

When I was 16, during the summer, I spent 12 hours a day working at the barn. I cleaned stalls, groomed show horses, tacked up lesson horses, and rode. Being at the barn, working hard, coming home exhausted and covered in horse grime… that was my version of heaven.

That summer I declared to my trainer that I wanted to be a horse trainer, and go to horse college. He said, “OK, but you’re going to my college.” And I did.

The plan was to attend four years at a horse college, learn to ride Western, Dressage, and Hunter/Jumper, and to learn all I needed to be a horse trainer, run my own business, and do equine photography on the side, because everyone knows you don’t make money training horses.

When I started college, I was 18 and had been riding horses for 11 years.

The plan was to ride. My mantra has always been “I will ride on.” The plan was to ride. The plan wasn’t to become disabled.



A few months into my first year of college, I stopped a horse from bolting with me, but the maneuver to stop him triggered a severe chronic pain condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). We didn’t know that at the time, though. It took us 14 doctors and six years to get that answer, plus another two years to find out the condition was actually genetic. This meant it would have “woken up” eventually, even if that horse hadn’t bolted with me.

While at college, I tried to ride on through the pain. This pain isn’t like normal pain, though. I could feel it eating away at me from the inside out. It stripped my muscles, drained my strength, and collapsed my body.

When I was 19, I stopped riding completely. I remember loping around the arena at school, fighting back tears, trying to burn the memory of what it felt like to feel the horse’s strides swallow the ground, and thinking… this is it. I’ll never feel this again. I’ll never ride again. My life is gone.

If I close my eyes, I am on the back of my favorite horse at college — a fire-breathing Arabian that was afraid of the world, but trusting of me. I remember one day in particular, when we loped outside and got it right. That day, we made no mistakes as a team. It was a perfect ride.

I have held onto that memory like a promise. Something that felt that natural, that freeing, and that much like home couldn’t be gone.

I refused to say it out loud, because if I did I was afraid it wouldn’t come true. I never stopped loving horses, or riding. I hated the pain for taking it away. I hated the thought of therapy riding, because I didn’t want to ride if I couldn’t have everything back. If I couldn’t ride like I used to, it wasn’t enough.

