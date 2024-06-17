Why Ariana Grande Listens to 'Some' of Her Songs and Has Others She Prefers to 'Not Hear Ever Again'

"I love seeing what they do for the audience and what they have done for people," said Grande

Ariana Grande's music is an open diary that she doesn't always like to revisit.

The singer, 30, opened up about whether she likes to go back and listen to her music after its released during part two of her Podcrushed appearance released on Monday, June 17.

"It's interesting because sometimes, sometimes I like to listen to it. I think in the process of making it, I listen to only it, and I'm like obsessive beyond, beyond imagination, in a way that's like, 'Wow, get help,'" she said.

While Grande has some tracks that she prefers to "not hear ever again" because of "what they hold," her connection to her music is something that's "constantly evolving."

Ariana Grande/ Instagram Ariana Grande shares a selfie on Instagram

"Certain other ones my relationship to them has changed over the years and through performing them as well," Grande said. "Certain ones that I necessarily didn't like as much as I liked my favorites when I was younger have become so important to me because I love seeing what they do for the audience and what they have done for people."

The performer said that listening to her fans' connections to her music also "changes" her own relationship to it, noting that she listens to "some" of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine.

While Grande did not have any plans to release new music this year until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes shut down production of her latest acting project, Wicked, she explained how she tried to keep both worlds separate.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Ariana Grande performing on 'The Tonight Show' on June 6, 2024

"When we were filming, I was very, very — didn't want to know that that part of my life existed. I was very not even aware of it 'cause I was singing so differently, but also, I just didn't want to know. I didn't want it in the room with me. I just wanted to be a completely different person," said Grande.

Once she got to work on the album, she expressed that it "came together quickly."

"Sometimes, if it feels like it's coming out of you that way, it's like, don't question it. Just kind of go with it, but then once it was done, the realization that people will hear it was terrifying," she said.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Ariana Grande performing at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2024

After the album was released, Grande opened up about what sharing it with the world meant to her.

"it’s impossible to put into words what i’ve been feeling this week," wrote Grande in an emotional Monday, March 18 Instagram post. "this album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much. sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways !"

Read the original article on People.