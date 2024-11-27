Why a B.C. ridge in December isn’t as sunny as you think

British Columbia, get ready to catch a break from the relentless storm parade that’s battered the province over the past several weeks.

You’re likely familiar with ridges of high pressure as harbingers of calm, sunny weather. Their presence blocks storms and drastically reduces precipitation.

But winter uses a different playbook. As we start December, high pressure is settling across the province–and it’s not sunny days ahead.

A winter ridge: Prepare for darkness

Have you noticed how low the sun is sitting on the horizon these days, if you’ve even seen it at all?

A winter ridge is a different ball game regarding the weather in British Columbia. A lower sun angle is much less effective at mixing the atmosphere. The result? A persistent inversion as moisture-laden air becomes trapped under a "lid" of warm air aloft.

If this was June, the powerful solar energy would readily mix the atmosphere, providing wall-to-wall sunshine.

Classic marine layer in B.C./NASA

(NASA)

Meet your familiar friend, the marine layer.

Foggy hot spots to watch include Tofino, Comox, Victoria and Vancouver.

Think of the marine layer as your favourite coastal blanket in the fall and winter seasons. The low-level moisture essentially becomes trapped along the immediate coast. Be prepared for the blaring fog horns because this low cloud and fog will be sticking around.

B.C. fog simulator early December

How to escape the gloom?

It’s a simple strategy: Up, up and away! Head to the highest elevations to escape the inversion, or rather, climb above it.

Marine layer versus skiing paradise on B.C. elevations

That will be a great opportunity to ski in ample sunshine while looking down at the sea of fog that enveloped the lowest elevations. It makes for some picturesque photos, especially in the North Shore Mountains.

The effects of temperature inversions

If you’ve lived in B.C., you understand how high-pressure systems can vary by season, but at least the coast will get a break from the stormy conditions.

It’s a reminder of how diverse the weather is across the province, as a matter of metres makes all the difference.