Why Beverly Hills elite such as Leonardo DiCaprio may be banned from home improvements

Beverly Hills Home improvements

Residents of Beverly Hills including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele and Jack Nicolson, face being banned from renovating their homes over a row about affordable housing.

A judge has ruled that building permits will be put on hold until the city complies with California’s demand that all towns devise a plan for low-income housing.

Recent remodelling projects to have snuck under the wire ahead of the state-imposed moratorium included a bowling alley and a grotto. Jan Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp, was given the green light for a $100,000 basement spa.

Beverly Hills is the second most expensive place to buy a home in the US, with the median property price, according to one analysis, hitting $6.29 million (£4.95 million).

While California’s population has increased by 40 million since 1970, the number of residents in Beverly Hills has fallen from 33,400 to 32,400.

The LA city is home to stars such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Municipalities in the state are legally obliged to come up with a housing strategy that includes affordable homes.

In 2018, a blueprint for Beverly Hills provided for only three new homes.

California has demanded the city come up with plans for 3,104 new dwellings, with three-quarters of them affordable to low- and middle-income residents.

However, the five blueprints put forward by Beverly Hills have all been rejected by the state which decided to get tough by imposing a moratorium on home improvements - including kitchen and bathroom remodelling.

This failed to satisfy California which decided to get tough by imposing a moratorium on home improvements, including kitchen and bathroom remodelling, until Beverly Hills falls into line.

Last month Judge Curtis Kin, of Los Angeles County Superior Court, ruled in favour of the state.

Beverly Hills is the second most expensive place to buy a home in the US - iStockphoto

The Municipal League, a 60-year-old civic organisation, has sided with Beverly Hills.

Thomas White, the organisation’s chairman, told the LA Times: “We have intentionally created a desirable environment by deliberately avoiding overdevelopment and over-densification.

Story continues

“When you try to force too many sardines into a sardine can, you end up with something inedible.

“It’s the same thing here. You have a fully built-out city and the state wants to force a lot more people into it. We don’t want to see our city destroyed one square foot at a time.”

Rodeo Drive, a two-mile-long street, is lined with high-end shops to cater to the town’s billionaire residents. The problem has been providing places for people working in the boutiques and cafes to live.

Rodeo Drive is a shopping hotspot for the wealthy - Gabriele Maltinti/iStockphoto

Andrew Slocum, co-owner of Urban Development Co, told The Telegraph: “It’s just been a city that has just not provided affordable housing.

“So you have most of your workers having to drive in from 50 minutes to an hour, sometimes even further, to come and work at a Starbucks or a coffee shop.

He added: “The city has not been acting in good faith to remediate those recommendations or to provide a housing element that would actually create affordable housing in their city.

“Certain municipalities say affordable housing is a great thing. Just don’t put it here.”

He predicted Beverly Hills would eventually have to fall in line or risk losing its planning powers altogether.

In 2022 historic drought conditions saw the city ban households from watering their gardens more than twice a week.

And even on days when irrigation was allowed, residents were forbidden to use drinkable water between 9am and 5pm.

Other curbs included limiting sprinkler systems to only eight minutes and “drip irrigation” - which dribbles smaller quantities of water onto plant roots - to 20 minutes.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.