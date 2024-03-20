Why Bill Self is still optimistic about Kansas in NCAA Tournament despite injury news

Bill Self remains optimistic his Kansas Jayhawks can make some noise in the 2024 NCAA Tournament even without the services of first-team all-Big 12 player Kevin McCullar.

Asked to assess KU’s “chances” in the postseason event without the senior guard, who has been shut down for the NCAAs because of a lingering bone bruise in his left knee, KU coach Self said confidently on Tuesday: “I like our chances. The draw is hard, but the draw for any 4-seed is hard.”

The No. 4-seed Jayhawks (22-10) will meet No. 13-seed Samford (29-5) at 8:55 p.m. Central on Thursday at Delta Center. If KU wins, it’d play either No. 5-seed Gonzaga or No. 12 McNeese State on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

“You (as a 4-seed) are going to play a team that can beat you in the first round and are going to obviously play either team in the second round that can beat you. The draw is hard, but I don’t look at it as being a positive or a negative. I look at it as being what it should be,” Self said.

Self indicated either senior Nick Timberlake or freshman Elmarko Jackson would start on Thursday in place of McCullar.

“There is no message,” Self said, asked what he’d tell the two players entering the tourney without McCullar. “The message been delivered every day for the last six weeks. There’s really no other message. It’s put up or shut up time, but there’s really no message. Both the kids have practiced well and worked hard. They are prepared to be out there.”

It should be noted McCullar will be with KU’s team during the Jayhawks’ entire NCAA Tournament run. Self stressed that McCullar will not need surgery on his knee.

McCullar’s role?

“I don’t know,” Self said. “I don’t want any negative energy whatsoever. Kevin’s role now will not be, ‘Oh I cant play.’ His role will be, and certainly (I) will impress upon him to be this, is: ‘I’ve got to put my handprint on this in ways I didn’t think I would be doing if in fact I was playing.’ That’s what winners do. They do that. it would be very selfish for him not to do that. He’s not going to do that.”

Story continues

Meanwhile, KU’s 21st-year coach expressed confidence Hunter Dickinson (shoulder dislocation) would be 100% for the NCAAs. He said 7-footer Dickinson, who sat out KU’s second-round Big 12 tournament loss to Cincinnati, has practiced with full contact the last two days.

“Practice was good today,” said Self. The Jayhawks practiced at Allen Fieldhouse before flying to Salt Lake City. They arrived at their team hotel at 5 p.m. local time.

“We’ve had good practices since we took off Thursday and practiced Friday. We’ve gone every day. We practiced full strength today, at least as full strength as we are going to be. I thought it went well.”

Of being shipped to Salt Lake City, far away from home, Self said: “I kind of always thought there’s no place like home, but we’re excited. Look at this place. The weather is absolutely perfect. The temperature (60s) is great. The sun is shining. You’ve got snow-capped mountains all around you and we’re playing in an arena that’s probably as nice as anybody can possibly play in; we’re happy to be here.”