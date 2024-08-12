Why Boris Johnson could not return from holiday sooner to deal with 2011 riots

Boris Johnson’s sister has claimed he could not return from a family holiday to deal with the 2011 riots sooner because his ex-wife’s feet could not reach the pedals of the trailer they were staying in.

The former prime minister, who was then Mayor of London, was in Canada when riots broke out in the capital following the shooting of Mark Duggan, a black man, by police in Tottenham.

He faced criticism at the time for not returning from his break sooner and was heckled on a visit to Clapham on his return about why he had not come back sooner.

Her comments come after Sir Keir Starmer cancelled his planned holiday amidst riots that have erupted following the killing of three young girls in Southport two weeks ago.

In response to a call from a listener on LBC, Rachel Johnson said his ex-wife, Marina Wheeler, is 5ft2 and her feet “could not reach the pedals of the RV” they were staying in.

"His ex-wife was 5 foot 2, and her feet could not reach the pedals of the RV..."@RachelSJohnson shares a story with caller Chris to explain why her brother, Boris Johnson, did not return immediately from his holiday when he was Mayor of London and riots broke out. pic.twitter.com/UckhDpYZav — LBC (@LBC) August 11, 2024

She said: “It is my understanding that he was with his four children in an RV in the wilds of Canada or somewhere.

“He didn’t even have mobile phone signal for about 48 hours, then the message got through... you know London’s burning, and he said I’ve got to go back, but the thing was Marina, his then wife, is 5ft2 and her feet could not reach the pedals of the RV.

“He could not leave her with four children in the RV. That is why, I kid you not, he did not come back immediately.

“He had to drive the RV to an international airport and then fly back.”

Ms Wheeler, a barrister and childhood friend of Mr Johnson, married the former prime minister in 1993 and they separated in 2018.