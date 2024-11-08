Why Caitlin Clark Was 'So Upset' in the Moments After Getting Picked 1st During WNBA Draft

The WNBA star revealed what upset her at the 2024 draft during a reunion with her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates

Sarah Stier/Getty From Left: Caitlin Clark and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the 2024 Draft on April 15

Caitlin Clark recalled the moment she felt "so upset" after being selected first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft.

During an appearance on the Nov. 5th episode of the Fresh Talk podcast — which also served as a reunion for Clark, 22, and her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall — the Indiana Fever star revealed she was disappointed in the moments after commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced her selection.

The 2024 rookie of the year said she was "so upset" during the April 15 draft because moments after she was selected, "I just got drug out immediately and I didn't get to see any of the draft." Clark added that she had her phone with her throughout the evening, "but I couldn't really go on it. It made me so upset. I didn’t even get to see Kate get drafted."

The hours following Clark's highly-anticipated selection by the Fever were demanding for the basketball phenom, who said she "didn't even take pictures" with her friends, family or boyfriend Connor McCaffery at the event.

Clark's appearance on Fresh Talk, hosted by current Hawkeyes junior forward Jada Gyamfi, comes as insider reports suggest that she was offered a $1 million salary plus an equity stake to join the Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled 3x3 league roster, according to Sports Business Journal.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty From Left: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark of Team WNBA on July 20, 2024

It would be a major increase in Clark's WNBA salary, which was expected to be $76,535 in her first season based on the league's typical contracts for new players.

After expanding its roster from 30 players to 36, the league is willing to let Clark "take as long as she wants" to accept the offer, per Sports Business Journal.



Clark is currently in her first WNBA offseason after a stellar rookie season that ended with her being named both the league's and the Associated Press's 2024 rookie of the year. She averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (a WNBA high, per the league), 5.7 rebounds and 1.33 steals this season.

