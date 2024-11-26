Why Calgary’s budget was a 2025 election primer

CBC

As Nova Scotia's election campaign comes to a close, polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives will not only stay in power for a second term, but gain power by moving from a majority to a supermajority.The difference is potentially significant.In Nova Scotia, a supermajority holds two-thirds of the seats — under the current makeup of the House of Assembly that means 38 out of 55.Two-thirds is also the fraction required to change the procedural rules of the House, so with a supermajority, the g