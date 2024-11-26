Why Calgary’s budget was a 2025 election primer
More than just a debate about taxes and spending, The CBC’s Helen Pike talks to an expert about how budget deliberations set the stage for Calgary politicians hoping to run for the 2025 civic election.
The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.
Trump was not hired to gut the Justice Department, abolish the FBI, pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, weaken our intelligence agencies, eliminate the Department of Education or “go wild on health.”
The former president also reacted to Trump's Cabinet picks.
"No such words are being heard from the current [Biden] administration," the Kremlin rep claimed.
Even the "probably super-MAGA” ones, said Olivia Troye.
An exchange over the idea of Musk buying the network took a turn.
Questions are swirling over Vice President Harris’s next move as she readies to exit the White House in the wake of her loss to President-elect Trump. Early polling suggests Democrats want to see Harris back in the running for the Oval Office in 2028, despite her defeat this cycle. But some in the party speculate the vice…
Certain CNN panellists seemed to think Scott Jennings was moonlighting as a comedian as he delved into President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Trump announced a new slate of nominees this week, adding allies from his former administration and Fox News contributors to his inner circle. When Jennings, however, suggested that Trump had chosen aides from a vast range of the political spectrum, he was met with poorly-suppressed laughter.
Listen, if you're hardcore judging us right now, I 100% understand.
Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury secretary made a bold forecast when he and his husband put their iconic pink mansion on the market eight days before the election. Scott Bessent, 62, a hedge fund manager who is one of Trump’s closest economic advisers, and his husband, John Freeman, a former prosecutor, purchased the famous property in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016 for $6.5 million. The parents of two school-aged children, Bessent and Freeman listed the home on Oct. 28 for $22.25 million
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss the case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, citing longstanding Justice Department policy shielding presidents from prosecution while in office.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.
OTTAWA — The federal government is hoping a temporary break on GST will address a "vibecession" that has gripped Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
A top GOP senator dismissed the need for the FBI to do background checks of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, claiming the public “doesn’t care” about who’s vetting the people trusted to lead the organizations that enact public policy. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) told ABC’s This Week that the American public wanted to see Trump’s policy platforms enacted and it didn’t matter who was conducting such checks. “We need to get to work again,” Hagerty told moderator Jonathan Karl. “Making
One of the striking things about how furiously many people reacted to the news last week that MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with President-Elect Donald Trump was how quaint their defenders sounded.
"You can’t lead an entire organization and all these people if you can’t lead by example," Leslie Marshall said.
It could have far-reaching consequences for Nato and the Ukraine war.
As Nova Scotia's election campaign comes to a close, polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives will not only stay in power for a second term, but gain power by moving from a majority to a supermajority.The difference is potentially significant.In Nova Scotia, a supermajority holds two-thirds of the seats — under the current makeup of the House of Assembly that means 38 out of 55.Two-thirds is also the fraction required to change the procedural rules of the House, so with a supermajority, the g
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko issued a warning to South Korea against supplying lethal aid to Ukraine, saying that the move would "fully destroy relations" between the two countries.
Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P