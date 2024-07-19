Why Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Are Selling Their $18 Million L.A. Home: Source (Exclusive)

Benji's twin brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie also coincidentally listed their L.A. home a few days later

Donato Sardella/Getty Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are making some changes to their living situation.

On Friday, July 19, a source revealed to PEOPLE why the actress, 51, and her musician husband, 45, decided to list their sprawling L.A. mansion in the Benedict Canyon neighborhood of Beverly Hills earlier this month.

"They have multiple residences in Los Angeles and are choosing to let go of the Benedict property so that they can take residency at another one of their homes," the insider said.

While Diaz and Madden "love" quieter areas like Montecito, where they also own a home, "it is not where they are living," the source adds. "They spend time there on occasion, but their life revolves around Los Angeles."

Noel Vasquez/GC Images Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

The Bad Teacher actress and Good Charlotte guitarist, who tied the knot in 2015, listed the massive, farmhouse-inspired abode set on 1.6 acres for $17.8 million on July 9, according to property records.

Just a few days later, Benji's twin brother Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie reportedly listed their Beverly Hills pad for $13 million, but the events are seemingly unrelated.

Benji and Diaz bought their seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion four years ago, PEOPLE previously reported, and paid $14.7 million for it.

The lush property features a large main house and separate guesthouse designed in a farmhouse style, complete with French doors, fireplaces, and high beamed ceilings.

The couple's decision to let go of the property comes a few months after they welcomed their second child, son Cardinal, in March. They also share daughter Raddix, 4, together.

Amid their major life changes, the married couple are incredibly happy together, a third source told PEOPLE in March.

"They have a solid and happy marriage and have proven already that they are natural parents who took to it easily," the insider said. "They are so happy, you can't help but share in their excitement."

The source also shared that Diaz was able to rely on her husband as they transitioned from one to two kids and the actress picked up new projects.

"She has that ultimate support in Benji, making it possible to do things when she feels like it," said the source.



Read the original article on People.