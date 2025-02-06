Why Canada Goose is so expensive
Canada Goose parkas have become synonymous with wealth, celebrity, and Hollywood, but the brand wasn’t always the luxury label it is today. What started out as a little-known manufacturer of utilitarian outerwear went through decades of transformation and three generations of leadership before becoming a status symbol. Since taking over as CEO in 2001, Dani Reiss has leveraged the brand’s reputation for quality to foster a cult following of folks who covet these coats. Here’s how Canada Goose went from making jackets for its competitors to selling parkas that cost more than some used cars.