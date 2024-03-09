Why changing the constitution doesn't guarantee access to abortion in France

Commentators have hailed France's decision to protect abortion rights within its constitution as a legal milestone. But healthcare workers are warning that having the right to an abortion and having access to one remain two different things.

"Enshrining this right in the constitution makes it practically untouchable," declared long-time women's rights activist and former leftwing MP Danielle Bousquet, speaking to RFI on the day that both houses of the French parliament approved the move.

Article 34 of the charter now states: "The law determines the conditions by which the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed, is exercised."

First legalised in France in 1975, abortion was previously authorised by successive acts of parliament – acts that parliament could potentially have repealed if a majority of lawmakers agreed.

Now any legislation that seeks to revoke abortion rights would face censure by the Constitutional Council, the court that rules whether new laws comply with the constitution.

Instead lawmakers would have to amend the constitution once again, a complicated process that involves calling an exceptional joint session of parliament and securing three-fifths of MPs' votes – or referring the matter to a public referendum.

That extra level of protection is "very, very good news", said Delphine Giraud, co-president of Anso, an association of midwives delivering reproductive healthcare.

