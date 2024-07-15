Why Charli XCX Says She Doesn’t ‘Envisage Myself Making Music Forever’

“I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas,” the ‘Brat’ singer revealed to 'The Sun'

Charli XCX’s creative juices are flowing beyond the world of music.

The British pop star, 31, revealed in The Sun’s Bizarre column (via NME) that her future could potentially include other innovative endeavors as she explores more avenues.

“I would like to flex my creative muscles on other areas. I don’t envisage myself making music forever,” she shared. “Maybe I will in some capacity, but I just feel like there are other creative areas I really want to explore.”

One of those areas includes acting, as Charli will soon make her feature film debut in a reimagining of the 1978 cult horror flick Faces of Death, The Wrap reported last spring. According to the outlet, the film’s cast includes Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira and Stranger Things actress Dacre Montgomery. Production was underway in New Orleans in April 2023.

Charli discussed her upcoming film role with The Sun, saying, “I was a fan of the original movie. I saw that this film was being remade by a director, Daniel Goldhaber. We met and we spoke, and he was like, ‘You should be in it.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy’… I really got the bug from that.”

The “Von Dutch” singer’s creative revelation comes shortly after her fourth studio album, Brat, arrived on Friday, June 7. The LP — which earned a deluxe edition days after its release — and its simple neon green album cover have since inspired a sweeping trend that fans have labeled as "Brat summer."

Charli explained the meaning behind the trend during a June interview on the BBC Sounds podcast, where she shared whether a recent photo of her on a speedboat qualified as part of it. “It can go that way — quite like luxury,” the “Boom Clap” performer noted. “But it can also be so trashy, just like a pack of cigs and a BIC lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.”

In June, Charli performed a string of solo shows in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City and São Paulo in support of her latest album. But this fall, she’ll join Troye Sivan on the road for a co-headlining tour titled Charli XCX & Troye Sivan present: Sweat.

The 21-date run will kick off in Detroit on Saturday, Sept. 14, making stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami, Dallas and more along the way. It concludes in Seattle on Wednesday, Oct. 23.



