Why Chewton Glen is the ultimate babymoon retreat for a pre-baby oasis

I went into labour just a few days after leaving Chewton Glen Hotel, testimony to my levels of relaxation and the oxytocin flooding my brain during this blissful retreat. While my labour remains a blur, this exceptional babymoon will be remembered forever.

Upon arrival, we were greeted with the warmest of welcomes, an experience that continued throughout our stay. Check-in is from 3pm but reception staff went above and beyond to accommodate us sooner, due to our early arrival. We were given a helpful tour/history lesson of the hotel and grounds to see exactly where we could get a bite to eat or a glass of something cool once we were settled.

At this point in my pregnancy, the decision to skip the faff of flying was a smart choice, particularly as all so many of our holiday needs were catered for within the grounds of the hotel and forest. More active guests are spoiled for choice when it comes to keeping busy, with a comprehensive menu of activities including croquet, axe-throwing, archery, tennis, clay pigeon shooting, golf, pickleball, watersports and even art classes. Booking additional activities is a breeze thanks to the in-room information tablet, which enabled us to browse and book spa treatments, find out more about the hotel and check the weather. Staff are also happy to book tours and activities, and even arrange full itineraries based on your interests. And if you’re leaving the site, staff send you on your way with a takeaway cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate, biscuits and a smile. Nothing ever feels like too much trouble.

Chewton Glen’s location means there’s plenty of coastline to explore, whatever your ability or energy level. A highlight of our stay was a 20-minute stroll to the stunning local beaches of Highcliffe and Barton on Sea. At 37 weeks pregnant, I was particularly grateful for the benches en route to give my weary feet a rest, as well as the kind offer of a lift back to the hotel, which could be arranged via a quick phone call to reception. Don’t leave without taking a 10-minute drive to Mudeford, where the views of The Needles – the trio of chalk sea stacks – are spectacular. Warm up with a plate of mouth-watering seafood at The Lighthouse, a relaxed coastal spot serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

My swollen feet, tense shoulders and heavy bump couldn’t have been more grateful for Chewton Glen’s five star spa delights. I felt like a pampered, pregnant princess as I floated in the giant pool before putting my feet up on the heated sunloungers and closing my eyes. While I was unable to enjoy the hydrotherapy pool or outdoor hot tub (due to pregnancy safety), my husband absolutely adored it, with the powerful jets pummelling his aching muscles.

Having achieved peak relaxation, I was elated to learn that I could lie on my front for the first time in months, courtesy of the Pregnancy Glow full body massage. Thanks to their revolutionary pregnancy pillow, which is designed to accommodate growing bumps, I could drift off after struggling with insomnia for weeks. A delicious sorbet helped me return to reality after this deeply soporific experience. While my massage was a delight, guests can enjoy an excellent range of other treatments, including sound healing, CBD massage, hypnotherapy, scalp treatments, facials, reiki and reflexology. There’s even a nail studio.

It came as no shock when my masseuse told me how many families based hundreds of miles away opt to use Chewton Glen as a summer holiday home. We also overheard multiple couples and families asking for their “usual” drink or requesting the same room they had stayed in before. By the end of our stay, it wasn’t difficult to understand just why so many guests were return visitors.

While our baby was still incubating, guests with children can expect a host of stimulating and entertaining activities, including the impressive children’s club at The Beehive Treehouse. We loved the farm experience which grants little ones the opportunity to groom, cuddle and walk Chewton’s adorable flock of teddy bear sheep, dwarf bunnies, goats and ducks.

Tailored experiences don’t end there, with children offered surprise hampers which include a whopping 25 activities to choose from. Despite being a hotel that clearly welcomes children, Chewton never felt overrun with noise or toys. Parents will also appreciate the hotel’s baby-sitting service which enables grown-ups to enjoy some well-deserved pampering and fine dining. Families with furry companions are also welcome for overnight stays in The Treehouses and alfresco dining at The Kitchen.

At 37 weeks pregnant, my body craved regular feeds and nourishment. Thankfully, Chewton catered for all my dietary wishes. We began at the spa’s pool bar, where a buffet of greens, grains and gorgeous sweet treats was available to indulge in. An à la carte menu option was also available for those seeking something more substantial. Later, we dined on the terrace of The Dining Room, Chewton’s fine dining restaurant. Watching the sun set as we sipped our bubbly and toasted to our last getaway as a family of two, it felt like we were abroad. And fear not – my fizz was alcohol-free, with our waitress offering me a selection of alcohol-free beverages, including cocktails and sparkling wine.

Eating began in earnest with a selection of freshly baked bread rolls and salted butter. While I was a little envious of my husband’s juicy steak, the menu had a whole host of “pregnancy-safe” options. I kicked off proceedings with a pork cheek starter, followed by spatchcocked poussin smothered in a rich gravy (which they kindly brought me more of) and a generous portion of perfectly-seasoned crispy chips. My husband’s twice-baked cheese souffle looked melt-in-the-mouth divine and every one of our dishes were accompanied with the most delicious purees and sauces, handmade with herbs, fruits and vegetables from the kitchen’s walled garden. We finished up with a deliciously creamy mille-feuille and sticky honeycomb parfait and could taste the rich flavours of the homegrown rhubarb and sweet honey produced from Chewton’s beehives and grounds.

Delightfully satiated, it was time to head to bed. We stayed in The Poacher, one of Chewton Glen’s many beautiful suites named after characters in Captain Frederick Marryat’s 19th-century novel The Children Of The New Forest, which was written in Chewton’s grounds. Our suite was located in the main country house which dates back to the 17th-century and boasts stunning Victorian decor throughout. Antique stairways, charming artwork, giant vases of seasonal flowers and fresh diffuser scents added to the luxury appeal.

After changing in to fluffy robes, we discovered complimentary alcohol-free spirits and mixers, handmade chocolate truffles, fresh fruit – and even champagne to enjoy following the birth of our child. These additional touches made us feel like VIPs, an experience we greatly appreciated after 37 weeks of pregnancy.

We were delighted with our spacious two-bedroom master suite, which gave us a sense of where we could stay upon our return as a family in future. The charming twin bedroom was cheerfully decorated with owls and forest foliage all over the walls and ceiling – and we adored the sweet, old fashioned arched-window for little ones to enjoy some bird watching of their own, too.

The elegant bathroom, complete with twin sinks, free-standing tub and a walk-in shower for two, even inspired us to consider our own home renovation. Heavenly pear and rhubarb-infused toiletries also discounted the need for perfume, which was handy as I had accidentally packed an emtpy perfume bottle (I’ll blame “baby brain” for that).

Our only complaint? One night simply wasn’t enough to enjoy everything this special hotel has to offer. Exceptional service, peerless surroundings and exemplary pampering – this was a baby moon we won’t forget in a hurry.

