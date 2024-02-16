Why companies need to be transparent about pay (and what you can do about it)

Salary expectations are a tricky topic to tackle

‘What are your salary expectations?’ – of all the questions on a job application, this is the one many of us find most difficult, to the point of being put off applying altogether.

That’s why the EU Pay Transparency Directive has, since last year, forced all employers to disclose salaries at the point of recruitment, as well as banning them from asking candidates about their pay history.

However, the UK lags behind. While the government recognises that a lack of transparency contributes to pay inequality, its own pay transparency pilot scheme only ‘encourages’ organisations to include salaries in all job ads.

A study from the Fawcett Society showed that asking prospective employees to provide salary history makes everyone less confident when negotiating their pay. But it’s women and minorities who suffer the most, as past pay discrimination can then follow them throughout their careers.

‘Evidence from US states, which have banned [recruiters] asking about past salary shows that it is a simple way to improve pay equality for women, people of colour and disabled people,’ says Fawcett Society chief executive Jemima Olchawski.

Although some companies will resist change, it’s short-sighted to think that saving on employee compensation is better for the bottom line.

‘Transparent pay practices make businesses more attractive to a diverse range of candidates: companies that are committed to DEI efforts stand a better chance of attracting top talent,’ says workplace mental wellbeing expert Anji McGrandles, founder of The Mind Tribe. Top talent means top profits.

‘It's frustrating - companies do not see that they are losing valuable talent,’ adds Fleur Iannazzo, a money psychologist and executive coach. ‘As a coach, there is only so much I can do to help an individual […] if there is an imbalance of information which gives the employer more power. Pay transparency is one of those changes we can make so that we are fixing the system, not the individual.

But if you are an employee working in an untransparent culture, all is not lost, says Fleur: ‘Take matters into your own hands and startintroducing the topic of pay equity into conversations with your managers regularly - aim for at least once a month. This will help develop the habit of talking about your pay expectations and requirements. Find outwhat the process for pay review is. Read your contract and make sure you understand it. Practice having pay conversations with colleagues you trust, and share information. ‘Remember, staying silent on pay is basically offering your employer a discount on yourservices.’

Discuss pay and other key workplace issues at The Watercooler and The Office, the ultimate workplace event; 23-24 April 2024, ExCel London – FREE to attend.