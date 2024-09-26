Why corn ethanol is worse for the climate than petrol

Jeremy Plester
·1 min read
<span>Corn being harvested for ethanol production in Missouri.</span><span>Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
Corn being harvested for ethanol production in Missouri.Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Ethanol made from corn was touted as a clean, renewable fuel for vehicles. Because the maize plants absorb carbon dioxide as they grow they were deemed environmentally friendly, and this is now big business in the US where billions of gallons of ethanol are blended into nearly all petrol supplies.

The problem is that actually ethanol is worse for the climate than petrol. Growing maize and producing ethanol from its starch ends up creating more greenhouse gas emissions than petrol – tilling the land for maize releases carbon in the soil, fertilisers produce their own emissions and emissions are given off when ethanol is burned in engines.

If that were not bad enough, higher ethanol blends also produce significant levels of air pollution, reduce fuel efficiency and can damage engines.

Growing maize has big effects on land, from soil erosion to poor water quality. Turning large areas of land over to intensive farming of maize for ethanol has squeezed the amount of food crops being grown and raised food prices. As a result, the scientists behind the study say, farmers have to plant more crops using more fertiliser, and with less time to leave fields to lie fallow.

Latest Stories

  • Man comes face-to-face with black bear while walking into his garage: See how he reacted

    Video shows Alex Gold, a Canadian man, come face-to-face with a black bear in his garage.

  • California Man Reveals How He Shares Family Home with Black Bear: ‘He Does Leave Piles of Scat’

    The homeowners have named the bear "Junior," following his return to their home every morning the past two weeks

  • Helene's explosive forecast one of the 'most aggressive' in hurricane history

    The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.

  • 16 Existential Crisis Photos That'll Make You Question Every Single Aspect Of The World As You Know It

    Yeah. It's confirmed. We're living in a simulation.

  • Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost

    Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.

  • Ford wants to build tunnel under Highway 401 across GTA, no cost estimates provided

    TORONTO — Ontario is exploring the idea of digging a massive tunnel under Highway 401 to move traffic and transit across the Toronto area, with Premier Doug Ford pledging to build it regardless of what a feasibility study says.

  • Hope Slough spill kills thousands of salmon near Chilliwack, B.C.

    First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki

  • Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene

    Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.

  • U.S. prepares for Tropical Storm Helene, Canada watches closely

    The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.

  • Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating

    Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.

  • Kamala Harris Turns Biden's $493 Billion Climate Legacy Into a Footnote

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower are rising off the Massachusetts coast. A $2 billion electric truck factory is taking shape in South Carolina. And in Colorado, a three-square-mile field of ink-black solar panels is powering a steel mill.Most Read from BloombergNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionEric Adams' Vanishing Promise to Fix NY

  • Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.

  • Risk of severe thunderstorms before rain clears out of Ontario

    Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for

  • How Nvidia's Blackwell chips can help solve AI's energy problem

    One of the biggest concerns AI players like Nvidia (NVDA) have to contend with is increased energy use. Dion Harris, Nvidia's head of data center product marketing, joins Catalysts to discuss the heightened energy demand and how the energy efficiency of Nvidia's new Blackwell chip. "Blackwell was purpose-built from the ground up to really make sure it could deliver the most performance and efficiency," Harris tells Yahoo Finance. He notes that the Blackwell processor is coupled with the Grace CPU to offer two times more energy efficiency than the standard x86 CPU. He adds, "And then of course, we also looked at how do they communicate to each other. So we have a proprietary communication protocol called NVLink, which allows GPUs to connect to each other at very high speeds, and that eliminates a lot of the bottlenecks and therefore drives more efficiency." Thus, Harris explains that the whole system is designed to deliver "incredible performance" at 25 times more energy efficiency than Nvidia's previous generation. When it comes to energy, he believes there are two parts of the equation: short-term and long-term. In the short-term, many of Nvidia's customers do not have the means to quickly build efficient data centers. Thus, Blackwell chips provide "a huge uplift in terms of the productivity they can get out of their existing power assets." In the long-term, Nvidia is working closely with partners and energy providers to ensure that data centers are being built as efficiently as possible and that grid infrastructure is resilient. "AI is going to be critical to enabling sort of the next wave of infrastructure. We talk about the grids as one sort of key use case, but it will also play out in manufacturing and aeronautics and a number of heavy industries," Harris notes. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Melanie Riehl

  • Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast

    MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.

  • Granderson: Coffee prices are rising. Wake up and smell the climate change

    Will the price of coffee, a crop hurt by rising temperatures and drought, jolt American politicians and voters into paying attention to global warming?

  • UK’s Drax to invest up to $12.5 billion in US biomass power plants

    British power generator Drax could invest up to $12.5 billion developing biomass plants with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) in the United States over the next decade, it said on Tuesday. Drax, which generates around 6% of Britain's electricity, said it is still committed to the UK but sees opportunities in the U.S. for its BECCS technology. Its new Houton-based business, Elimini, is reviewing more than 20 potential sites for BECCS projects and has around 100 staff.

  • Fall kills climber and strands partner on Wyoming's Devils Tower

    HULETT, Wyo. (AP) — A climber fell to his death while rappelling down Devils Tower, leaving his partner stranded without a rope on the face of the Wyoming geological formation.

  • Localized flooding concerns arise in Ontario as soaking rains linger

    The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.

  • Why Shares of This Renewable Stock Are Powering Higher

    This renewable energy stock could be the future of investing, with plenty of cash on hand and a secure future ahead. The post Why Shares of This Renewable Stock Are Powering Higher appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.