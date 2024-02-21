Codeine cough syrup: Why will it no longer be on sale at chemists?

Health officials are worried about people taking cough syrup for recreational reasons because of the codeine in it (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Cough syrups that contain codeine linctus will be taken off the shelves under plans to crack down on people misusing the substance.

The mixtures will no longer be sold in chemists in the UK after leading health officials raised concerns that people are becoming addicted to the medicine. Those containing the ingredients codeine linctus now will be only available if a doctor has prescribed it, the UK medicines' regulator has ruled.

Codeine linctus – an opioid – can have major health consequences and can be addictive.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has warned that people should not turn to the black market and buy codeine linctus from an unregistered website because the product ingredients could be dangerous.

Dr Alison Cave, the MHRA chief safety officer, said: "Codeine addiction can be a gradual process. If you have been taking it for a long time and want to stop, you can talk to your healthcare provider and reduce the amount you take slowly."

What is codeine linctus?

Codeine linctus is an oral solution or syrup that contains the active ingredient codeine phosphate. This is the ingredient that helps to stop a dry cough.

The consultation was launched in the summer after multiple Yellow Card reports were made that codeine linctus is being used recreationally for its opioid effects rather than for its intended use as a cough suppressant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it received 116 reports of recreational drug abuse, dependence, and/or withdrawal as a result of codeine medicines since 2018.

In addition, there were 277 serious and fatal adverse reactions to medicines with codeine in 2021 and 243 in 2022.

Speaking to Sky News, Dr Cave said: “Codeine linctus is an effective medicine, but as it is an opioid, its misuse and abuse can have major health consequences.

“Every response received will help us to develop a broader view on whether codeine linctus should be restricted to prescription-only status.

Story continues

“We want to hear from members of the public, health professionals, and others who would be affected by this potential change so we can make a properly considered decision for the benefit of patients, carers, and healthcare professionals across the UK.”

What have experts said about codeine cough syrup?

Pharmacists have supported the move, stating that there is “insufficient robust evidence for the benefits of codeine linctus in treating coughs safely and appropriately”.

Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said last July: “We welcome the MHRA consulting in this area, to understand the impact of this potential change on pharmacists, pharmacy teams, and the public.

“Medicines should maximise benefits to patient health with minimum risk. We believe there is insufficient robust evidence for the benefits of codeine linctus in treating coughs safely and appropriately. We also have significant concerns about its misuse and addictive potential, as well as the risk of overdose.

“There are many non-codeine-based products available for the treatment of dry cough. With studies showing up to 60 per cent of people are genetically predisposed to opioid dependence, the role of codeine linctus in treating what is ultimately a self-limiting condition is questionable.”