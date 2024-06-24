This Is Why Dave Grohl Is Currently Facing The 'Wrath' Of Taylor Swift's Diehard Fans

Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift both performed shows at London stadiums over the weekend Kevin Mazur/Getty

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl might want to have a few days off social media, as he’s currently at the centre of a backlash from Taylor Swift’s diehard fanbase.

Over the weekend, Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift both performed shows in London, with the Learn To Fly band performing two nights at West Ham ground London Stadium and the Shake It Off singer putting on three consecutive shows at Wembley Stadium.

During Saturday’s Foo Fighters show, the former Nirvana musician told fans in attendance that “you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift”.

Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" during Foo Fighters' show in London on Saturday, saying, "We like to call our tour the 'Errors Tour' ... Because we actually play live." → https://t.co/XCVADm4VfBpic.twitter.com/BBNB4gDqtz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 23, 2024

“So, we like to call our tour the Errors tour. We’ve had more than few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. That’s because we actually play live… what?! Just saying,” he quipped

Dave’s remarks were largely received as a dig at Taylor, and it didn’t take long for her fans to speak out in her defence…

sorry but this is disrespectful to not only to taylor but also the musicians in her band https://t.co/SYKYA6Ua2V — h (@fallnalien) June 23, 2024

Everyday on this app im disappointed by a man. I don’t think Dave Grohl is a piece of shit and I’ve watched him do so much good in this world but to make these comments about a woman - who’s talent, work ethic and joy she brings to her fans is UNMATCHED - frankly, is so low. 🫠 — Sara🦋 (@sgjamesss) June 23, 2024

I’m not a fan of Taylor Swift, but holy shit did Dave Grohl just make himself look like a bitter old pissgoblin. I always understood him to be a really kind bloke but stomping on a young woman because she’s experiencing a good level of success is really ugly. — Megzy (@Mooglet1) June 23, 2024

generally love the foo fighters & dave grohl and am rarely a taylor defender despite liking her music, but like this felt unnecessary and a bit spiteful and also .. not true https://t.co/YdNtaNFCok — b🪻 (@notbvd_) June 23, 2024

men used to build stuff. now they just talk about talk about taylor swift — MRO💥 (@officalmro) June 23, 2024

This Dave Grohl shit has me so mad. I’ve loved and respected Dave Grohl for years, even went to one of their shows not to long ago. Why must we shit on others to make ourselves feel better?? Be more like David Draiman from Disturbed. pic.twitter.com/iR2BrvSOKT — mandy✨• ISO INDY🫶 (@longlivedebut) June 24, 2024

I love Foo Fighters but that was very bad out of Dave Grohl to say that and so unnecessary? I’ve seen both them are Taylor live and both do equally as good of a live show in their own genres. Completely out of character for him to act like this, disappointing to see. https://t.co/lF79DSGWyq — Kate O'Loughlin 🇵🇸 (@KateOLoughlinx) June 23, 2024

Dave Grohl undermining a woman’s talent and success was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are!

This is SO incredibly lame and embarrassing of you @foofighters! https://t.co/nAXeCjjVtC — Belinda ✨ (@yourillus1onist) June 23, 2024

💯So unnecessary, Mr. Grohl. Ya jealous? Regardless, this ain’t going to work out for you the way you hoped. And I say this a a fan of both of your bands. Pettiness is not a good look. @foofightershttps://t.co/WJUhrgB0Do — David Phillips (@reelreframe) June 23, 2024

I'm late to this, but the Dave Grohl attack on Taylor's shows is incredibly disappointing. He KNOWS her live talent, band & tour history. Obviously he's majorly talented, I just also thought he was a decent guy.. it feels out of character but maybe this IS his true character. — H (@actuallyloveit) June 24, 2024

Dave Grohl attacking Taylor has broken my heart … lost all respect for him. How can you speak about the one person in pop music industry who is actually talented … plays their own instruments & songs live for 3 hours!!!! — Soph 🌻 (@sophhpowell) June 23, 2024

Dave Grohl rant was utterly moronic and counterproductive, as was the supportive in-stadium reaction.



1) She’s built her career on playing live (and, yes, making some ERRORS) even when it meant taking heat from critics. So the implication is bizarre.



2)I know she’s “pop,” but… — Brian Cantor (@cantorpedia) June 23, 2024

So disappointed in Dave Grohl. He always seemed like a really good guy and that was a horribly cheap and low shot to take at someone who doesn’t deserve it. I thought he was bigger than that, but it turns out he’s a very small man indeed. That was below you @foofighters. — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) June 23, 2024

Never thought i’d see the day Dave Grohl became a curmudgeon but here we are. As Taylor said just yesterday at her show, “Everytime somebody talks sh*t it just makes me work even harder” — Heather🌙✨ (@hgunnz23) June 23, 2024

The only reason I even drew any attention to the Dave Grohl issue is BECAUSE I have so much respect for him and am SO disappointed by his choice to perpetuate such false and nasty rhetoric. Dave is a legend, a genuinely good dude from what I know. So this entire thing is shocking — Lexa: Chair of the Chaotic Authors Department 📖✒️ (@BlankSpaceProd) June 23, 2024

Usually when people are bitter about Taylor it’s b/c they’re jealous or something along those lines. Dave Grohl has literally zero reason to be jealous and petty. He’s Nirvana. He’s Foo Fighters FFS! What was the angle!? 🤦🏼♀️ — Lexa: Chair of the Chaotic Authors Department 📖✒️ (@BlankSpaceProd) June 23, 2024

Many also pointed out that Dave may have a bit of personal history with Taylor, after some of the 14-time Grammy winner’s fans sent violent threats to his then-17-year-old daughter Violet over comments she made about the chart-topping singer’s frequent use of private jets…

Wow I wonder what prompted Dave Grohl to take a little swipe at Taylor Swift? I’m sure it’s totally unprovoked & not at all to do with his 17-year-old daughter being relentlessly trolled & sent death threats from Swifties because of this totally innocuous tweet back in January. pic.twitter.com/NJetVw9aa2 — Stephanie Soteriou (@StephanieRiou) June 23, 2024

Does anyone remember when Swifties sent Dave Grohl’s 17 year old daughter death threats for criticizing Taylor’s private jet usage?



Have you considered that she also uses a myriad of backing tracks live, whereas Foo Fighters does not, which is absolutely what he’s referring to? https://t.co/lhvVVP03Il — noveltysongs (@noveltysongs) June 23, 2024

y’all are literally the reason why Dave Grohl’s daughter (a minor at the time) deleted her social media, after being attacked with death threats and r*pe threats for criticizing Taylor, so good on Dave https://t.co/wf4oLRnusb — Haven (@flamiespeed) June 23, 2024

Her fans viciously attacked Dave Grohl’s daughter when she made a mild post about the private plane thing, so I’m sure that’s part of it 🙄 — Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) June 23, 2024

It’s also been suggested that Taylor may have hit back in her own way during Sunday night’s Eras tour show.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers,” she told the crowd.

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift for comment.

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



"Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one… pic.twitter.com/7E9CKcIAa4 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

Taylor’s string of shows at Wembley brought out a host of famous guests including Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Nicola Coughlan, Zawe Ashton, Keir Starmer and Prince William.

Sunday’s performance also featured a surprise appearance on stage from none other than Taylor’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.

READ MORE: