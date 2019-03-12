Why ‘Days Gone’ Isn’t a Zombie Game

“I’m a firm believer of starting in the middle and letting the player figure it out as you go.”

“Days Gone” creative director and writer John Garvin describes the upcoming PlayStation 4 game as a piece of interactive post-apocalyptic fiction; survival horror cast in a story told through the journeys of a motorcycle one percenter.

“One of our goals from the beginning,” he says, “was to create a third-person shooter driven by a narrative.”

The problem was that they wanted this game to take place in an open world that’s completely explorable by players. While there are plenty of open-world games that feature stories, few find a way to pair the two in a way that makes the story as compelling as the distracting world in which it takes place.

“We hadn’t seen an open world game really pull off a narrative you can follow, the worlds are so distracting, it’s all so much fun that the core story is hard to follow,” Garvin says. “In games like ‘Far Cry,’ and I love that game, they have so many activities it can be distracting. We made a conscious choice to focus everything around the theme of the game.”

That means while you can spend hours in the game not interacting with its story, everything you do still pull you toward that larger narrative.

“We don’t have a fishing mini-game where you can go explore all of the lakes and ponds in the game, for instance,” Garvin says. “We do have hunting in the game because dangerous animals are constantly a threat and hunting helps build on that sense of a constant threat in the world.

“It was a design and thematic choice.”

So whether a player is ambushing enemy camps, searching for items to help survive, exploring the world or trying to track down NERO — the game’s equivalent of a FEMA/NSA hybrid — it all directly ties back to earning trust at the friendly encampments spread around the world, which is tied to the story.

“We have always more than one core story going at a time,” he says.

There’s the main story, but also side stories about the protagonists past, some of his friends, and his wife. While players will eventually have to unlock a set of story beats to unlock larger areas to explore, Garvin estimates that someone could put 20 hours into the game without touching any story. Once you want to move south in the game, though, you have to push on those story missions.

A Man, a Motorcycle, an Outlaw Brotherhood

“The kinds of things I’m personally drawn to are stories of survival that have more to them then just surviving.”

“The Road,” Garvin says, is a good example of that. He also points to books “The Passage,” and “I Am Legend.”

“It’s just such a brutal exercise in eating and getting by day to day,” he said. “I wanted to explore how people get by.”

The team also wanted to create a game built around a singular form of transportation. “We wanted to build it around the motorcycle,” he says. “We wanted to break the roads and force the players to sometimes go off-road.”

Finally, Garvin says, he wanted the game to feature a protagonist that video games haven’t seen much of before: outlaw bikers.

That didn’t mean he wanted to create a game about what it was like to be an outlaw biker, but rather have an outlaw biker thrust into this situation and then show how he survives.

“It’s like the protagonist of ‘The Walking Dead,’” Garvin says. “They don’t explore the law and order nature of the sheriff, they explore what he brings to the post-apocalyptic setting, his willingness to break the law.”

So the team created Deacon St. John (voiced by Sam Witwer), a member of outlaw motorcycle club The Mongrels who refuses to go to the refugee camps when the outbreak sweeps across the globe.

“All of these highways are choked, on top of that, he’s really good with a baseball bat, his ability to fight and use a gun and use a boot knife are all important,” Garvin says. “More important than that is the sense of brotherhood bikers have.”

It’s the sort of character who would choose to stay with his biker friend in the midst of an outbreak rather than board a helicopter for a trip to an encampment with his wife.

