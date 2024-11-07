Why did America's most Hispanic county flip for Trump?

STORY: The most Hispanic county in the United States flipped red to elect Donald Trump on Tuesday.

It’s the first time Starr County in South Texas has elected a Republican presidential candidate in more than a century.

As of Wednesday, Trump was up over his opponent Kamala Harris 58% to 42% in the county,

where more than 97% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

61-year-old Patricio Saenz Jr. is a Trump supporter and maintenance worker here.

He says Harris and the Democrats overplayed their hand with Latino voters.

“I think they took the Latino vote for granted and they saw through her lies. She got caught too many times lying.”

Saenz did not elaborate on what he thought Harris had lied about.

But he said his support for Trump has also been fueled by concerns about the economy and inflation:

“And people have woken up, you know. I say, ‘We go to HEB and we can buy a fajita for $2.99 when Trump was there as opposed to now it's anywhere between $8.99 and $10.99. Recently we've been buying and doing the barbecues with nothing but the chicken. So, we're going to be flying, growing feathers out of our hair and our ears because that's all we've been eating, is chicken.”

Saenz celebrated Election Night at a building in downtown Rio Grande City.

Saenz’ friend Ross Barrera holds local Republican meetings here.

The retired military veteran explained Trump’s appeal to his community.

“He's very frank. He's not a politician that tells you what you want to hear. Yeah, he's a little bit off base, but guess what? We're not voting for a Jesus Christ. We're not voting for somebody that's a sainthood. It doesn't exist. The guy has his flaws. He's human. He's made some mistakes. But we like the idea that he's a business guy.”

For the past two months, Barrera and other Republicans have organized so-called “Trump trains,”

or caravans of vehicles parading through the streets in support of the billionaire.

Professional photographer Roel Reyes took part:

“I would say, out of 50 cars that honk at us, we'll probably get one or two that’s a negative reaction. All the rest are, you know, thumbs up, positive reaction. So, that's when we saw that we knew that we were going to get a red county this time, so yeah.”

Starr County is located in the Rio Grande Valley near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reyes says another reason he chose to support Trump was due to concerns about border security.

“The river is about half a mile down the road and we see people, you know, crossing all over, all over the place. And that, that worries, you know, worries us. You know, sometimes we have to be on the lookout at home. Sometimes you won't even feel safe because of the people that are crossing. I've had people go through my yard, you know.”

Trump’s success in Starr County underscores the boost he received from Latino voters across the country.

Compared to the 2020 election, Trump scored a 14-percentage-point increase in his share of Hispanic voters nationally, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research.