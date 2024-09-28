Why Did Chappell Roan Cancel 2 Festival Appearances at the Last Minute?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chappell Roan has canceled two upcoming festival appearances after an “overwhelming” few weeks of accolades and internet controversy.

On September 27, the 26-year-old artist (born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz) told fans she would no longer be performing at the All Things Go music festival's stops in New York City and Columbia, Maryland, which were scheduled for September 28 and 29.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” Roan wrote on Instagram Stories. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox.”

All Things Go reposted her note on their social media platforms, alongside a message of support.

What exactly has been going on? Here's what we know.

Some background:

“Overwhelming” is probably the best word Chappell Roan could use to describe her meteoric rise to fame. Following a viral Coachella performance in April 2024, Roan became a household name, dominating the charts with her recent hit single, “Good Luck Babe,” and her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. She's broken festival records and performed on The Tonight Show. On September 11, she brought the roof down at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home the award for best new artist. However, the path to superstardom has not been completely smooth.

Fans are rallying around the femininomenon online.

Her feelings on fame:

In late August, Chappell Roan caused a bit of controversy when she called out “creepy” parasocial behavior on TikTok, expressing her desire to maintain healthy boundaries with fans. “I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the career that I’ve chosen,” she said in a series of TikTok videos. “That doesn’t make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it.”

Earlier this month, Chappell Roan revealed she's been diagnosed with “severe depression” and has said she “might quit" if her job becomes too dangerous. "The vibe of this—stalking, talking shit online, [people who] won’t leave you alone, yelling at you in public—is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan said in one interview with The Face. “That’s what it feels like. I didn’t know it would feel this bad.”

While some fans have criticized her takes on fan interactions, others applauded the artist's candor—just as many did when she cussed out a photographer over harassment at the VMAs.

Election backlash:

Fans were much more divided over Roan's recent statements regarding the 2024 presidential election. In an interview with The Guardian published on September 20, Roan declined to endorse a candidate. “I have so many issues with our government in every way,” she said. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

Roan, a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community, cited “trans rights” as her top concern, adding, "They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.”

In response to backlash and confusion from fans, Roan later clarified that she will be voting for Kamala Harris, though she does not want to “endorse” the policies of the Democratic party, particularly when it comes to Palestine. “I’m not going to settle for what the options that are in front of me, and you’re not going to make me feel bad for that,” Roan said in her final TikTok video on the subject. “So yeah, I’m voting for fucking Kamala, but I’m not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

In the caption of her last video, she wrote, “Im done talking about it. If you don't get what I'm saying from this, its a lost cause. And I'm not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day."

From there, the debate continued amongst fans and critics on TikTok and X.com.

On September 27, Roan cancels her appearances at All Things Go.

Of course, fans have mixed feelings about that as well.

This post may be updated.

