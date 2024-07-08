'Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road?': Tampa Deputies Get a Workout Chasing Runaway Chicken

Officers chased down a runaway chicken in Tampa, Florida, footage published by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shows.

After receiving a late-night call on June 24 notifying the sheriff’s department of a chicken trapped beneath a vehicle, officers discovered the answer to the age old question “why did the chicken cross the road?”

The sheriff’s office answered the question in an X post, writing, “To give our deputies a workout!”

Footage posted by the sheriff’s office shows deputies chasing the chicken in north Tampa. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff

