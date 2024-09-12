Why Did Katy Perry Wear a QR Code on the VMAs Red Carpet?

After the less-than-universally acclaimed release of her single, “Woman’s World,” earlier this summer, it’d appear Katy Perry—she of “Teenage Dream,” American Idol, and Left Shark legend—is attempting a new strategy for going viral: She’s wearing a brand-new lower back tattoo in the shape of a QR code. (Is it a Charli XCX reference? Or just a Y2K throwback?)

I’ll be honest: It took me several tries to get my phone camera to properly scan the fake tattoo, but it is indeed an eye-catching piece of marketing. The QR code links to a pre-save website for Perry’s upcoming studio album, 143, out September 20. (If your phone isn’t picking up on the QR code either, you can find the link it brings up here.)

Katy Perry has a QR Code “tattooed” on her back #VMAs pic.twitter.com/bPTwI3Olz6 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) September 11, 2024

Katy Perry wearing a fake tattoo of a QR code that takes you to the 143 Pre-save site, shes so unserious 😭 #VMA pic.twitter.com/2tf1g4vAlU — calum (@mrreidperry) September 11, 2024

THE QR CODE WTF THIS WOMAN IS A GENIUS pic.twitter.com/6M5k6ST3Kz — Emma🍓KATY PERRY IS HERE (@EmmaxSinfield) September 11, 2024

Whether you consider the QR code “genius,” “unserious,” or otherwise, Perry is, in fact, this year’s VMAs Video Vanguard Award winner. When asked about the honor on the red carpet tonight, Perry took the opportunity not to shout out the QR code or promote 143, but to say good night to her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with partner Orlando Bloom. “Hi, Daisy!” Perry called into the camera. “Don’t stay up too late, sweetheart!”

Asked about how becoming a mother has impacted her music-making process, Perry said, “I feel a sense of wholeness, more wholeness, and more grounded-ness. I’m writing songs from a place of really, truly empowered—feeling very connected to my feminine divine [energy]. It’s changed my whole life for the better.”



